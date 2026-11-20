Hundreds of years ago, Japanese mathematicians enshrined their work onto painted wooden tablets displayed throughout the country.

Mathematics is rarely done in public. I’m not talking about arithmetic – of course, simple sums are common when shopping, though perhaps less so in an increasingly cashless age – but actual mathematics involving reasoning, logic, proof and even beauty.

While statues, paintings and other artworks are sprinkled throughout the public realm, I can’t recall ever encountering mathematics in the wild. Because of this, I was delighted to recently discover the Japanese practice of sangaku. Translated variously as “framed calculations” or “mathematical tablets”, these were painted wooden artefacts hung in temples and shrines across Japan depicting mathematical problems. Thousands of them were created during the Edo period of around 1603 to 1868, but only 900 survive today.

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“Sangaku have sort of fallen off the radar of public knowledge in Japan. They are positively obscure outside the country, so I thought that documenting them in a bilingual, centralised archive might help,” says Karaisl. Momotarou2012 This problem consists of a number of circles. The yellow one has a diameter of 5 units and the three red ones all have a diameter of 4.

They sit snugly inside and around a white circle that has a chunk of another circle taken out of it. At the bottom of the picture is a black line. The tablet asks how long this line is and gives an answer – 16 units – along with a method for calculating it. Crucially, the tablet doesn’t provide a proof for why this method works .

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That was often the point of sangaku, to offer a challenge to the viewer.

“Sangaku serve to signal knowledge without actually transmitting it. They contain enough information for you to understand the problem and that the author has solved it,” says Karaisl. This is because mathematical knowledge at the time was closely guarded by private schools, so the sangaku were a way to advertise what students might learn. This wasn’t their only purpose, however.

“People had other motives to dedicate a sangaku: commemorate a personal feat or an event, or just doing it for the joy of it – much like social media, I guess,” says Karaisl. Looking at the sangaku, I can’t help but be reminded of video games in which you wander through a world encountering puzzles along the way. Take, for example, which takes place on an island filled with puzzles that all involve drawing lines on a grid.

That description sounds boring, but the sense of discovery and communication between the player and the game developer is incredible, as you explore both a visual landscape and a conceptual one to learn a strange new logical language. Building the Sangaku Archive was its own journey of discovery, says Karaisl.

A book published in 1998 lists the known locations of the extant sangaku, but actually getting in touch with local caretakers so she could access and photograph them all was much harder work.

“Email is rare – it’s mostly phones, faxes and letters,” she says. “In the hopeless cases, the best you can do is physically go to the location and hope you’ll find a human being nearby who can tell you more – and if you’re lucky, someone will know someone who knows someone whose cousin’s wife’s brother holds the key or something.

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”For the 70th anniversary of New Scientist, explore our immersive timeline of the biggest moments in science since 1956, from Sputnik 1 to the proliferation of AI chatbots Karaisl says she has visited around 400 sangaku locations, most in small, rural shrines as the less remote ones have been destroyed by war or earthquakes. In one case, she cycled to a small temple in a mountainous area, only to find herself within 50 metres, but on the wrong side of a river, she says.

“Since I was late already, I had to leave the bike in the bushes, clamber down the slope and across the river to then climb up through the thicket and come breaking out of the forest like some stray ogre with sticks and leaves on my clothes and in my hair, rather than coming up the road to meet the priest and the caretaker in a civilised fashion. ” Another fascinating aspect of sangaku is that that they record a particular way of doing mathematics that is unfamiliar to Western-trained eyes.

During the Edo period, Japan had an isolationist outlook to Europe, and this included mathematics – for example, the development of calculus by the Europeans Isaac Newton and Gottfried Leibniz in the 17century didn’t reach Japan until much later. Many results were developed by Japanese mathematicians independently, and sometimes before, their Western counterparts. , perhaps the foundational text of mathematical proof, arrived in Japan via a Chinese translation in the Edo period, Japanese mathematicians seemed uninterested.

Rather than starting from a series of axioms and deriving logical proofs, Japanese mathematicians preferred to perform calculations, such as finding many digits of pi, and infer logical conclusions – the exact method demonstrated by sangaku. Karaisl and her team continue to work on the archive, and she says she hopes that it will reach a broader audience beyond the research community.

Personally, I’m fascinated by the idea of a culture that saw mathematics as something worthy of putting on public display, and the remaining sangaku are absolutely beautiful to look at. I would love for someone to take inspiration fromTimeline: The biggest breakthroughs of the past 70 yearsThe real reasons we keep seeing big tech outages – it isn’t just hackers