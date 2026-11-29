Hulu announced The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County spinoff on April 22, bringing new dynamic young mothers to the franchise for a later release this year.

Hulu officially confirmed the expansion of its popular reality franchise with the announcement of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County . The streaming giant revealed on Wednesday, April 22, that this new spinoff series will arrive later this year, broadening the scope of the original Utah-based show. The network identified this development as a significant addition to its current lineup of lifestyle programming.

Spinoff Premise and Casting Dynamics

While the original series focused on a specific group of Mormon influencers in Utah, the Orange County iteration introduces a fresh cast of young mothers. These women navigate complex personal challenges within a community where religious beliefs are deeply intertwined with daily life and social identity. The show aims to capture the unique cultural collision that occurs when these dynamic individuals interact in Southern California.

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Early reports indicate that the new cast includes women who have already experienced significant personal transformations. Avery, one of the featured mothers, has publicly expressed gratitude for the offscreen support she received during production. This positive sentiment toward the production environment and her fellow castmates strongly suggests she will return for future seasons of the spinoff series.

Impact on Original Cast Members

Jen Affleck provided exclusive commentary on how reality television accelerates personal growth when filmed for mass audiences. She told Us Weekly that filming acts as a magnifying glass, highlighting issues that might otherwise take years to resolve. Jen stated that the experience is equivalent to twenty years of therapy because sharing struggles with millions of viewers forces immediate confrontation with personal truths.

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Jen confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2026 that she would continue filming both the original Utah series and the new Orange County spinoff. Prior to her television career, she worked as a wedding videographer and gained a substantial following on TikTok. She documented her life as a mother and wife to her now-estranged husband, Zac Affleck, which laid the groundwork for her current public profile.

Aspyn Ferris is also expected to remain a central figure in the franchise. She previously revealed on the show that her eldest daughter with ex-husband Parker Ferris was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her continued presence allows the Hulu show to capture ongoing developments in her family's journey. This long-term documentation of her family's health challenges remains a significant draw for viewers.

Franchise Expansion and Future Outlook

The original series premiered in 2024, establishing a dedicated fanbase before the November 2026 debut of the second season. Salomé Brimhall expanded her family with husband Aaron Brimhall for the third time after the conclusion of season one. She has not hinted at plans to leave the show, indicating her intention to adjust to her new normal at home while continuing her television commitments.

The announcement on April 22 marks the first time the franchise has expanded into a new geographic location. This strategic move allows Hulu to explore different regional interpretations of the Mormon lifestyle while maintaining the core thematic focus on motherhood and faith. The Orange County setting provides a contrasting backdrop to the original Utah environment, potentially attracting a wider demographic.

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As the April 22 announcement leads into a later release this year, anticipation continues to build among viewers. The combination of returning original cast members and new dynamic personalities creates a layered narrative structure. This expansion ensures that the franchise remains relevant while providing deeper insights into the lives of these women.