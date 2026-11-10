Jen Affleck Reveals Pregnancy Amid Divorce Feud in Mormon Wives Orange County Premiere

Hulu and Disney+ premiere The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, where cast members discuss divorce, a throuple and a public marriage feud.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premiered Thursday on Hulu and Disney+, delivering immediate controversy as cast member Jen Affleck revealed she is pregnant while simultaneously filing for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck. The new Southern California spinoff of the popular reality franchise has quickly become the center of intense viewer scrutiny due to these overlapping personal crises unfolding on screen.

Affleck filed for divorce in Provo, Utah, earlier this month, ending a seven-year turbulent marriage that began when she met Zac on a Mormon dating app at age eighteen. The public dispute has taken a severe toll on her mental health, with Affleck admitting she nearly skipped the November 4 premiere because she was not having a good time and was suffering from severe insomnia.

Also read Aspyn Ovard Reveals Throuple Dynamics on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Zac Affleck has countered that the couple discussed separating a year prior and that he begged her to stay. He recently posted on social media stating he would always champion her, which prompted Jen to respond by sharing an old clip of him criticizing her body. Zac later acknowledged that his comments about her physique were obviously horrible, but the damage to their public relationship appears irreparable.

Fans have also resurfaced an interview where Jen stated that Zac threatened divorce if she accepted an acting role involving an on-screen romance. This history of control and conflict adds another layer of tension to the premiere, as viewers watch how the feud plays out against the backdrop of her current pregnancy and the show's debut.

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Longtime YouTuber Aspyn Ovard is generating significant buzz with her open dating of a New Jersey married couple, Bri and Billy Davis. Ovard, who filed for divorce from Parker Ferris in April 2024, described the throuple arrangement as run-of-the-mill and normal for her, noting that she expects people to ask questions just as she would if she saw another throuple online.

This relationship stands in stark contrast to the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which limits intimacy to heterosexual marriage. Ovard, who identifies as Mormon-adjacent after growing up in Utah, said viewers will witness how her more devout castmates react to her dynamic, creating a focal point for cultural debate within the series.

Ashleigh Pease, the franchise's first non-American star, offered a more positive perspective on the faith. The Australian-born mother of four emphasized the beauty of the church community rallying around one another. She clarified that she is not there to represent the church perfectly because she is imperfect, aiming instead to show up as herself within the sisterhood.

Madison Bontempo, a practicing LDS member and mom of five, expressed excitement about showcasing her love for Jesus Christ on the show. She highlighted that the church taught her to forgive and have grace for everybody, values she shares frequently. Bontempo noted that the series promises funny moments and vulnerable scenes that audiences can deeply resonate with.

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Despite the diverse perspectives, backlash has been ongoing regarding the casting choices. Reddit users strongly criticized Affleck for joining the cast, pointing out that she lives in Calabasas, Los Angeles County, rather than Orange County. Affleck responded that people already have opinions about her and may simply not want to see her succeed.

Affleck also noted that she is not the only cast member who is not active in the Mormon church. She stated that she is there to show all the ugly, the beauty, the good, and the bad aspects of their lives. The eight-episode season aims to provide a raw look at the secret lives of these women, blending scandal with genuine human experience.