WWD takes a deeper look at the hair and beauty of the cast of Hulu's 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' over their rise to fame from 2021 to 2026.

Not too long ago, the phrase “Mormon wives” evoked nothing but lukewarm apathy, and for most, confusion. Now, the words are synonymous with one of the largest reality television brands in the world.

Among said wives, one has gone on to becomecare empire billionaires, bestselling authors: the group of Utah moms that began filming TikToks in 2021 has exploded into popularity. In the span of five short years, life has turned around completely for these women — most of whom have now left the Church of Latter-day Saints, and also, are no longer wives.

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I Learned a Few Beauty Tricks at a Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Class -- Now I'm Shopping These 50% off Beauty Deals for Black FridayRegardless of the misnomer, the business of being a Mormon wife is a highly lucrative one, with most cast members becoming millionaires thanks to‘s reality show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which premiered in 2024. With the increasing limelight, the core cast — Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Jessi Draper, andloose and streaked with lighter shades of gold.