The Secret Garden Reopens at The Ritz in London

The Secret Garden, an outdoor bar and green spot, has reopened at The Ritz in London. The garden is open to all and features a strict dress code, a wide selection of drinks, and live entertainment on select days.

London 's parks and gardens are hardly well-kept secrets: from Regent's Park to Hampstead Heath, thousands of locals and tourists picnic amid the greenery in the UK capital every summer.

So when a hidden gem does emerge, it's big news. Quite literally called 'The Secret Garden', an outdoor bar and green spot has reopened today - and anyone is able to pay a visit. Located at The Ritz, one of the UK's most luxurious hotels, this diminutive oasis is right in the heart of the bustling city centre, in the Mayfair area. It's totally inspired by nature, providing refuge from the chaos of London - and is open to all.

But there's a catch. The Secret Garden has a strict dress code - smart casual attire is required. The Ritz website states that shorts, ripped jeans, trainers and sportswear are not permitted in any of the hotel's restaurants or bars. If you're willing to follow the rules, you'll be in for a treat.

With flora ranging from hydrangeas to crab-apple trees, as well as a water feature and parasols, it's a real summer haven. Plus, there are cashmere throws by Johnston's of Elgin, designed to keep guests warm even if there is a mild breeze. Not only is it a picturesque outdoor spot that's perfect for enjoying the warm weather in London, but it's an ideal place for a bite to eat or a fruity cocktail.

Signature drinks include Forest, a beverage made with vodka, blackberry syrup and lychee liqueur, and a Mediterranean Spritz, complete with limoncello, sherry, vermouth and sage soda. Combine this with some caviar - with the most expensive option on the menu a staggering £950 for a variety to taste.

On the less ostentatious end of the spectrum, you can opt for arancini, a charcuterie board with cheese and olives or even a sandwich - such as a brioche, Wagyu beef and caviar roll for £90. The luxury garden and bar has a strict dress code for those entering Lit up at night, the outdoor establishment makes for a romantic setting for a drink Alongside your food and drink, you can enjoy live entertainment on Thursday and Friday evenings, throughout the day on Saturdays, and during Sunday lunch.

The garden is open from 11am to 11.30pm every day, depending on the weather. The Secret Garden has been designed as an adult-focused space and is not suitable for children. Those who have visited the garden in previous years have sung its praises.

'We love the Rivoli Bar in the Ritz Hotel London so when we found out the Secret Garden was reopening we had to visit as soon as possible,' one Tripadvisor review read. 'We were not disappointed - the food was excellent. They have a wide selections of drinks on the menu including all the favourites. The staff are friendly and very professional as you would expect.

We had a lovely afternoon.

' Another chimed in: 'The patio garden is lovely with big and small tables along with umbrellas in case of rain. Service is impeccable just as in the main building.





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