The Secret Garden at The Ritz Reopens as London's Luxe Outdoor Bar

The Ritz's newly reopened Secret Garden offers an elegant, nature‑inspired bar in Mayfair, featuring a smart‑casual dress code, upscale cocktails, premium caviar, live music and luxurious seating, open daily from 11 am to 11:30 pm.

London 's famed green spaces such as Regent's Park and Hampstead Heath have long been weekend staples for locals and tourists alike. Yet the capital rarely sees a new outdoor venue that captures the imagination, and today the city welcomed a truly hidden oasis.

The Secret Garden, an intimate outdoor bar and lounge tucked behind the historic façade of The Ritz in Mayfair, has officially reopened to the public. Nestled in the hotel's private courtyard, the venue is designed as a tribute to nature, offering a quiet refuge from the bustling streets while retaining the elegance associated with the world‑renowned establishment.

The garden is accessible to anyone who dresses appropriately - the hotel enforces a smart‑casual dress code, banning shorts, ripped jeans, trainers and sportswear - and promises a summer haven that blends refined hospitality with botanical charm. Visitors are greeted by a carefully curated selection of plants, from vibrant hydrangeas to delicate crab‑apple trees, punctuated by a central water feature that adds a soothing soundtrack to the experience.

Light‑colored parasols provide shade, and luxurious cashmere throws from Johnston's of Elgin are draped over chairs for those moments when a gentle breeze moves through the trees. The setting is ideal for both leisurely sipping and more indulgent dining. Signature cocktails such as the 'Forest', a blend of vodka, blackberry syrup and lychee liqueur, sit alongside a Mediterranean Spritz that combines limoncello, sherry, vermouth and sage‑infused soda.

For food enthusiasts, the menu ranges from modest arancini and curated charcuterie boards to a spectacular caviar selection, with the most exclusive tasting platter priced at £950. A standout offering is a brioche roll filled with Wagyu beef and caviar, priced at £90, that exemplifies the venue's commitment to high‑end yet approachable gastronomy. Beyond the culinary delights, The Secret Garden provides a sophisticated entertainment programme.

Live music fills the air on Thursday and Friday evenings, acoustic sets continue throughout Saturday, and a relaxed Sunday lunch atmosphere adds a touch of conviviality to the garden's otherwise adult‑focused environment. Children are not admitted, reinforcing the space's intent as a haven for grown‑ups seeking a romantic or refined outing. The garden operates daily from 11:00 am to 11:30 pm, weather permitting, and transforms after dark when subtle lighting creates an intimate, almost magical ambience.

Early visitors have praised the venue in online reviews, noting the impeccable service, elegant décor and the seamless extension of The Ritz's famed hospitality into an outdoor realm. In short, The Secret Garden represents a rare blend of luxury, nature and social vibrancy, adding a new chapter to London's summer narrative





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