Silk-stocking spooks

In 1912, a tall and gangly Harvard sophomore named Vincent Astor asked: “Is it unreasonable to suppose that because a man is rich, he is also useless?

” Catapulted to the top of America’s wealth pyramid after his father, John Jacob Astor IV, perished on the Titanic, young Astor craved recognition for more than just the size of his bank balances. Thanks to his efforts in New York, his native city, entire blocks of grimy Astor-owned slum tenements were demolished and replaced with modern public housing and large playgrounds.

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Vincent Astor inherited one of America’s largest fortunes after his father, John Jacob Astor IV, died on the Titanic. Less known is how, over decades, Astor served his country in secret — eventually running an off-the-books intelligence service for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.