Secondhand gifting was once a no-no. But in today’s macroeconomic landscape, resale is seeing a holiday upswing.

In the current holiday preamble, shoppers are seeking out pre-loved luxury, and hopeful recipients are adding resale finds to their wishlists. While aspirational consumers seek more bang for their buck, top-end consumers favor one-of-a-kind pieces with a story to tell.

According to Rati Sahi Levesque, The RealReal CEO, gift shoppers are spending big and small this holiday season: designer accessories under $250 and collectible pieces over $10,000.

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“One of the things I love about resale is that great taste isn’t confined to a particular price point,” she says, explaining that shoppers can do more with less, or invest in something extraordinary for their recipient. “Resale gives you access to things that money alone can’t buy in the primary market. ” This November, Vinted searches for Christmas gifts were up 35% year on year, with interest building steadily since August, according to the platform.