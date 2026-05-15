The Search for the Next James Bond: Top Prospects & Odds

The James Bond franchise is in the hands of Amazon MGM Studios, and auditions are underway for the role as 007. Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and Henry Cavill are mentioned as top prospects to become the seventh James Bond, with bookmakers' odds indicating Turner as the current frontrunner.

Auditions to cast the new James Bond have finally opened five years after Daniel Craig's last outing as 007. The franchise has been handed over to Amazon MGM Studios, sparking excitement for 'exciting 007 news' in the months to come.

Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and Henry Cavill are currently top of the bookmakers' odds to become the seventh James Bond. Callum Turner is the bookies' current frontrunner due to his roles in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, BBC thriller The Capture, and working under George Clooney's direction.

Harris Dickinson, the 29-year-old due to play John Lennon in the Beatles biopics, has starring roles in Triangle of Sadness, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The King's Man. Jacob Elordi is rising after his steamy romance movie Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

Australian Jacob Elordi has also had lead roles in The Kissing Booth, Saltburn, The King's Man, and Frankenstein, while Henry Cavill is best known for his role as Superman and won acclaim for movies like Nocturnal Animals and The Gentlemen





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James Bond 007 Callum Turner Harris Dickinson Jacob Elordi Aaron Taylor-Johnson Theo James Henry Cavill

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