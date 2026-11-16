The Seahawks had one of the most genius special teams plays ever

The second-year Seahawks receiver took away what could’ve been an additional timeout for the Raiders.

Although the Seattle Seahawks took the lead on the first drive of the second half and didn’t look back, the Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to come back in the dying minutes — but Tory Horton had other plans.

With Seattle leading 21-13 and 2:04 left to play in the game, Raiders kicker Matt Gay attempted to sail the kickoff through the endzone, which subsequently would’ve stopped the clock and given Las Vegas an extra timeout at the two-minute warning. However, Seahawks returner Tory Horton positioned himself at the back of the endzone and batted the ball forward, where Rashid Shaheed pick it up and ran it to Seattle’s 19-yard line — a move that burned additional time and forced the two-minute warning to occur prior to their possession.

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Ultimately, the second-year receiver was issued a penalty for illegal batting, but because the play lasted long enough to cross the two-minute warning, the Raiders declined it. The game was still far from over as Las Vegas still had two timeouts remaining — one of which they used after they held running back Zach Charbonnet to a loss of one on the opening play of the drive.

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However, quarterback Drew Lock faked the handoff and ran for a first down on the ensuing play, putting an end to the Raiders comeback hopes. Prior to the kickoff, Las Vegas had strung together a field-goal drive, headlined by a 38-yard catch by RB Ashton Jeanty and were within one score for the first time since the 7:10 mark of the third quarter.

Nevertheless, Horton’s play allowed extra wiggle room for the Seahawks on their final drive and played a major factor in the team’s second consecutive victory. Why Seahawks vs. Raiders is a Jarran Reed showcase gameBehind enemy lines: Seahawks vs. Raiders game previewSeahawks All-22 review: What the film tells us about Seattle’s win over the CardinalsTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules. If you do it, you'll most likely be permanently banned. • C key scrolls forwards through comments / shift-C scrolls backwards