It’s still the best Apple Watch for most folks.

Apple’s cheapest watch is nearly on par with other models and now starts at just $179.is a tech journalist and commerce writer based out of Portland, Oregon.

He’s contributed to sites like Digital Trends, Business Insider, and WIRED.starting around $179 , $20 less than its previous lowest price. The 44mm variant, meanwhile, is on sale atHere are the Apple deals actually worth picking up during Black Fridayfor most people. It includes many of the trademark features of higher-end Apple Watch models like the Series 12, including an always-on display, double-tap and wrist flick gestures, fast-charging, and on-device Siri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The compromise is that the SE 3 lacks some of the more advanced health features found on more expensive models, like blood oxygen and EKG sensing. The battery life also isn’t quite as strong, but if you don’t need as many health-tracking sensors, it’s a much better value, especially at this price.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google.