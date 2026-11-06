The scramble to get a NeeDoh advent calendar this year has already ruined my kids’ Christmas

FIRST PERSON: After falling for fake toxic squishy dumplings and counterfeit Labubus, Charlotte Cripps is currently wondering how she managed to get it wrong again – by buying an unbranded NeeDoh advent calendar

. The only thing my two children, Lola, 10, and Liberty, eight, wanted for the countdown to Christmas was this particular advent calendar. It is more desirable to them than even the coveted Legami’s Dream Peaks Advent Calendar, filled with mini notebooks, stackable highlighters – and squishies.

I couldn’t tempt them either with the popular Coco Wyo: Cozy Countdown – An Advent Colouring Book Bundle, featuring a new miniature colouring book over 24 days. Or the new Meri Meri x Liberty CharmNo – it’s NeeDoh squishies, and nothing else will do. Squishies are nothing new, but they have become one of the.

Also read Harry and Meghan Plot First U.K. Christmas Since Royal Rift

So it’s no surprise the NeeDoh Advent Calendar is a top pick this year for children, with its mini candy swirl cube and slow-rise squishies, including the light blue jellyfish and pink lollipop, which widely rank as the overall best items in it. You had one job: I couldn’t believe it when I saw the advent calendar I’d bought – the toys are not even squishy .

It’s like a squishy nightmare – even worse than Liberty taking her DIY squishies made from balloons and flour that she gave as presents to her entire class this week – and which easily explode. I’d really liked the look of the NeeDoh Advent Calendar when I searched for it online, but it had sold out at a few reputable stores, including Smiths, who were selling it for £29.99. That’s when I made the fatal mistake of buying one elsewhere.

It was late one night as I was scrolling Instagram and I saw a post advertising original NeeDoh Advent Calendars – I was directed to an online store. It claimed to be the real deal and said: “Hurry while stocks last”. The photos looked just like the ones in YouTube unboxing videos. But sadly, after spending £46.99 for two in “the sale”, I can safely say I’ve been scammed.

Advertisement

The advent calendar arrived yesterday and is half the size of the original – I have compared measurements – and it’s thin-looking, rather than thick and chunky like the original. But worst of all, you can’t squish the squishies. Or rather you can, but there is no good sensory satisfaction to be had from doing so: they are like soft plastic blobs devoid of the satisfying squish offered by real NeeDohs.

Squishy crisis: The green UFO is missing the alien and the purple bus has no wheels – from soft and squishy to firm and bouncy. There are bigger issues to contend with. Such as the fact that the purple bus in my dupe calendar doesn’t even have wheels, like the original. And the lime green UFO is missing the alien.

With some, it’s hard to tell what they are even supposed to be. Also, there is a chemical smell to the “squishies” – if you can even call them that. Although it was a miracle in itself that it even turned up; another friend bought one online and it never even arrived. The fake calendars were so bad that I resolved to hide them from the kids to avoid upsetting them.

But one squishy – which looks like a green mushroom – dropped out of the back of one of them and Liberty picked it up: “Ugh, what’s this? ” she asked, looking disgusted as I tried to change the subject. Little did I know that the market is currently flooded with unbranded and generic NeeDoh Advent Calendars.

And I fell for the scam just like I did with the fake Labubus two years ago – now named Lafufus .earlier this year – that I’d been paying more for at my local Budgens than the real ones, which were sold by REM for £6. Clearly it’s the Wild West when shopping on third-party marketplaces for advent calendars.

The original squishy dumpling manufacturer, RMS International, has explicitly confirmed that their Viral Mystery Squishy Dumpling Advent Calendar is not sold on Amazon. So any listings appearing there or on unverified marketplaces are highly likely to be knock-offs. I also fell foul of the squishy dumplings craze earlier this year when they became a viral trend Authentic NeeDohs are made by toy company Schylling.

And Bigjigs Toys, the official distributor of NeeDoh in the UK, offers tips on how to spot red flags for their products: “NeeDoh DO NOT sell directly fromto the public,” it states online.

“If you don’t recognise the name of a shop online, don’t purchase any ‘NeeDoh’; check before you buy! ” Mine were shipped from China.

Advertisement

“Real NeeDohs have a satisfying ‘memory foam’ squish,” the advice continues. “Counterfeits are often greasy or sticky to the touch, full of air bubbles, or far too soft and ‘jelly-like’. ” Also good to know: not all will say NeeDoh on the bottom, but they will have the Schylling mark. And real boxes have a sturdy, crisp, matte finish, while counterfeits are made of flimsy cardboard and often have a super shiny, glossy finish – just like mine.

Pop Mart went viral for its creepy and cute Labubus, which fuelled fake ones dubbed Lafufus Other big giveaways noted online include versions branded with misspelt names like "Neato" or "Nee Doh". But I would not have been able to spot most of these things until I had made the purchase and inspected the calendar myself. The issue with buying a dupe squishy calendar is not just aesthetic. Counterfeit versions pose dangerous health and safety risks.

Recent safety alerts from UK Trading Standards highlight significant risks tied to the chemical compositions in fake gel- or foam-filled squishy and "NeeDoh"-style toys. Fake ones can break open and leak toxic substances, especially dangerous when kids were putting squishy dumplings in microwaves.

In July 2026, the Office for Product Safety and Standards recalled a copycat dumpling after tests found excess benzene, and over 1,000 of them were seized from UK retailers, according to the website of UK toy brand Abeec, which is part of RMS International. The only solution is buying viral kids’ trends from real UK toy retailers.

When I called my bank to report my purchase as a scam, they told me that“Be careful of anything advertised on social media and sponsored links on Google – and watch the Google shopping tab for impersonators,” the fraud team tells me. Other big giveaways for fake NeeDoh Advent Calendars are misspelled names like ‘Neato’ or ‘Nee Doh’ and flimsy packaging If the seller is a random storefront, you just don’t know if it’s a fake item – or if they’ll do a runner with your money.

I got away lightly – with just a pathetic squishy advent calendar. But all is not lost. I’ve just signed up for notifications to alert me when they restock the real NeeDoh Advent Calendar. One reputable UK retailer is expecting a delivery any day.

Happily, the fraud team at my bank are currently looking into my purchase and – fingers crossed – will refund me. But in the meantime, I’ve got a new rule of thumb to avoid being scammed online again: if something seems too good to be true... then it probably is!