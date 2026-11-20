This week’s guest is Aydha Mehnaz, whose day job is head of global brand relations at Moynat, purveyor of trunks and the monogrammed totes your fashionable colleague started carrying around in the last couple of years.

: a weekly email series in which I quiz fashion insiders on the stories of the week. This will be a way for the Vogue Business community to synthesize and reflect on the latest headlines and get a little inside scoop every Friday.

This week’s guest is Aydha Mehnaz, whose day job is head of global brand relations at Moynat, purveyor of trunks and the monogrammed totes your fashionable colleague started carrying around in the last couple of years. I met Aydha when she worked in the PR department at Mugler, alongside Bertrand Le Gall , while I was at Selfridges. I remember it was the 30th anniversary of the brand’s Angel perfume that we were working on.

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We hit it off because Aydha is cool and ambitious in all the right ways. She grew up in Bangladesh and studied biochemistry before leaving it all behind about 10 years ago for a Masters at ESMOD in Paris. From there, she landed at Mugler but, in between all that, she also started one of the first and best Tumblrs on modest fashion, called Minazification. The blog doesn’t work anymore, but Aydha very much does.

She’s recently started a new venture, which is what we are talking about today. I recently launched Avari, my communications consultancy for brands and talent who want to reach the Southeastern consumer or Southeastern brands who want to do the opposite. I built it with my brother, who is based in Dhaka, because it was important for us to operate in four different time zones.

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I come from Bangladesh but moved to Paris about 10 years ago, and now I am in New York. Throughout my career, while moving through those luxury spaces, I’ve been very conscious of how those places shape me, and Avari has the same geographical footprint as I do. The word in Sanskrit speaks to something that’s obscure, almost like a shapeshifter.

Luxury no longer holds the same values it once did because the consumer has changed and has a more multicultural, constantly changing attitude. We want to be a partner for brands and talents, making sure you can become whoever you want. For me, the main objective is to nurture talent from South Asia. There isn’t enough representation in Western media, and for those who are there, there isn’t enough guidance on how to package themselves to enter the Western market.

There is so much talent coming from that part of the world, and particularly from Bangladesh since the July Uprising of 2024, but few know where to look or how. I do. Talk to me about the difference between the Bangladesh you left as a student and the Bangladesh you are building a business for 10 years later. When I left, the creative pool was quite small.

There weren’t many people doing new things; it was more iterations of what you would see from India or from Pakistan. Now there are so many designers, chefs, photographers, and all sorts of other artists who see themselves as global talents rather than being limited by their surroundings. This is why, for Avari, it was so important to set up a hub in Dhaka.

This is my very own observation, and I am not speaking for anyone, but protests are not new in Bangladesh or anywhere.right? And the truth is always somewhere in the middle. In Bangladesh, you have a set of factories that are not regulated. They probably treat their workers very poorly and keep costs low by avoiding taking safety measures.

But then you also have factories that are actually charging you a premium price, giving you the polo or the Carhartt sweatshirt you wear every day. This sweater I am wearing is actually made in Bangladesh. So those factories are providing healthcare and safe facilities for their employees. The people who don’t get the right treatment are obviously going to protest.

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But the thing is that whenever these conversations take place in Western media, only one side, the bad side of Bangladesh, is shown. And there are also local people who profit from exacerbating that picture. It’s interesting how much things have changed in 10-20 years. When I was growing up in Greece, global news didn’t have the same effect, whereas now we all see the same memes at the same time, everywhere.

But we are all still culturally different. Right, and that has affected how global consumers behave. As an example, Bangkok for the Bangladeshi is considered a second Dhaka — you literally walk on the street and run into people you know. Because the high earners from South Asia go to shop in Thailand, but also in India, the UAE, America, and Europe.

South Asians have so many cultural similarities, and we often speak each other’s language too. My introduction to luxury wasn’t the Western brands but my mum’s heirloom jewelry that she is waiting for me to inherit. We are talking about 24-karat pieces that have been passed down from generation to generation. You can see how a brand like Sabyasachi brings that into the modern world, and there are so many other local creatives with a global view.

Locals are finally investing in South Asian culture and South Asian art. With Avari, the idea is: how do we fit into that? Khanums, a British label with Bangladeshi roots, and Menka from Bangladesh, who make these handwoven sarees with heirloom weavers. Also, Kartik Research from India is fab, but he’s already taken part..

Previously, Elektra spent over a decade at Vice Media, first as EMEA head of content for Vice and then global head of content at i-D magazine. Before starting at Vogue, she was the editor-in-chief at Selfridges, looking after content and editorial. She ...