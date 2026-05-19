The Science of Rumination and How to Break Out of Destructive Thought Patterns

News text about the brain mechanisms behind rumination and practical techniques to shift negative thoughts to positive ones.

Why do we replay cryptic emails, small workplace slights, and past business decisions over and over in our heads? Science journalist has looked deep into the research and discovered the hidden brain mechanisms that get us into these loops.

She explains why a need for achievement, as well as modern work culture, make the problem worse. And she shares practical techniques for recognizing when reflection has crossed into rumination, interrupting destructive thought patterns, and helping teams create more psychological clarity and safety. Nakazawa is author ofADI IGNATIUS: I actually do. It comes from ruminants, those animals we love who chew their cud all day.

ALISON BEARD: Yes, exactly. Giraffes, cows, camels. And I didn’t always know that, but once I learned it, I couldn’t stop thinking about how it so perfectly describes what humans are doing when they ruminate. We’re taking our worries about making the right decisions or replaying past mistakes and we just continue to chew on them over and over in really unproductive ways that diminish our focus and ultimately at work hurt our performance.

ADI IGNATIUS: So I assume a lot of our listeners, a lot of leaders struggle with this kind of overthinking, whether or not they talk about it publicly. I mean, think about you get an evaluation and your boss tells you six positive things and one area that needs work and you can obsess on that one negative, maybe even slightly negative thing because we have trouble letting go of them. ALISON BEARD: Yes, exactly.

And wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. So our guest today is going to explain how to break out of this cycle. Donna Jackson Nakazawa is a journalist and author of the book, Mind Drama: The Science of Rumination and How to Outwit Your Inner Defeatist. I spoke with her about what’s happening in our brains..





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Rumination Brain Mechanisms Destructive Thought Patterns Positive Thoughts Reporters Author Book Science Of Ruminations Reporters Conversation Recognize Reflection Interrupting Habits

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