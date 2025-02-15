The Science Behind Your Weather Forecast: NOAA's Extensive Network

Discover the intricate network of satellites, aircraft, radar, computer models, and weather analysts that power NOAA's weather forecasts. Explore how this vast system collects and analyzes data to provide accurate predictions and life-saving warnings.

When a hurricane or tornado starts to form, your local weather forecast ers can quickly pull up maps tracking its movement and showing where it’s headed. But have you ever wondered where they get all that information? The forecasts can seem effortless, but behind the scenes, a vast network of satellites, airplanes, radar, computer models and weather analysts are providing access to the latest data – and warnings when necessary.

When people see a weather report on TV, what went on at NOAA to make that forecast possible? NOAA forecasters use computer models that simulate physics and the behavior of the atmosphere, along with their own experience and local knowledge, to start to paint a picture of the weather – what’s coming in a few minutes or hours or days. They also use that data to generate analyses that you’ll see in the news and on your phone. All of this analysis happens before the information reaches private weather apps and TV stations. No matter who you are, you can freely access that data and the analyses. In fact, a large number of private companies use NOAA data to create fancy maps and other weather products that they sell. NOAA operates a vast network of weather observation systems, including numerous satellites that are packed with instruments dedicated to observing weather phenomena essential to predicting the weather, from how hot the land surface is to the water content of the atmosphere. Some are weather balloons which sit high above different parts of the U.S. measuring weather conditions 24/7. Others orbit the planet. Many of these are operated as part of partnerships with NASA or the Air Force. NOAA’s low earth orbiting satellites circle the planet from pole to pole and across the equator fourteen times a day to provide a full picture of the year. The agency also has geostationary satellites that provide continuous coverage over the U.S. and coverage that NOAA has in place. Satellites only last so long and take time to build, so NOAA is continually working to ensure that it has the latest and greatest technology in place to monitor weather conditions. NOAA also has a fleet of aircraft, known as the Hurricane Hunters, that fly directly into storms to collect crucial data about wind speed, pressure, and rainfall. In addition to satellites and aircraft, NOAA has a network of ground-based weather stations across the country that collect data on temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind speed. This ground-based network, which works in conjunction with the satellite and aircraft observations, provides a comprehensive picture of weather conditions across the United States. NOAA’s weather observation network has been around for a long time and collects data from points around the globe. Analyzing that data is also complex. You’re not going to be able to take satellite data, run a model on a standard laptop and suddenly have a forecast. It requires powerful supercomputers and sophisticated algorithms to process the massive amounts of data and generate accurate weather predictions. That’s why NOAA’s weather forecasting is considered a public good – its services provide safety and security for everyone, not just those who can pay for it. If weather data was only available at a price, one town might be able to afford the weather information necessary to protect its residents, while a smaller town or a rural area across the state might not. If you’re in a tornado-prone area or coastal zone, that information can be the difference between life or death. The Earth’s systems – its land, water and the atmosphere – are changing, and we have to be able to assess how those changes will impact weather tomorrow, in two weeks and far into the future. Drought is an example. The dryness of the Earth controls how much water gets exchanged with the atmosphere to form clouds and rainfall. To have an accurate weather prediction, we need to know how much water is in the ground and how much is evaporating. NOAA partners with private sector, academia, nonprofits and many others around the world to ensure that everyone has the best information to produce the most robust weather forecasts. Private weather companies and media also play important roles in getting those forecasts and alerts out more widely to the public. A lot of businesses rely on accuracy from NOAA’s weather data and forecasts: aviation, energy companies, insurance, even modern tractors’ equipment





