The Science Behind Smartwatches' Green Light

This article explains the science behind the green light used in smartwatches to measure heart rate, and how it relates to the color of blood.

Smartwatches use green light instead of red because blood appears red to our eyes due to the absorption of green light by hemoglobin, the iron-carrying molecule in blood.

Red objects absorb green light, making it easier for smartwatches to differentiate between blood-filled and not-filled capillaries. Green light is also less likely to penetrate the skin compared to other colors, allowing smartwatches to keep measurements on the surface and provide more accurate measurements. Different smartwatch models use green and, in some cases, red light for different purposes





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Smartwatches Pulse Oximetry Green Light Hematoglobin Red Light

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