The Schwarzenegger Family Show Support at 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Premiere

Patrick Schwarzenegger's fiancée Abby Champion, his family, including his mother Maria Shriver and his sisters Christina and Katherine, attended the 'The White Lotus' Season 3 premiere. Patrick, who stars in the new season, posed with his family and his father Arnold Schwarzenegger. The family appeared close and supportive throughout the event.

Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment , Style, and Human Interest. She joins PEOPLE having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON, and the Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters.

Christina Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and Chris Pratt attended the 'The White Lotus' Season 3 premiere in L.A. on February 10. Patrick, who stars in the upcoming third season, posed for photos on arrival at the event held at Paramount Studios with Shriver, 69, his sisters Christina, 31, and Katherine, 33. He was photographed separately with dad Arnold, 77, and was seen staying close to fiancée Champion, 27, throughout the night. Exes Shriver and Arnold appeared friendly with each other as they chatted before heading in with the rest of the family for the screening. Maria Shriver was overheard asking her son Christopher and daughter Christina, 'Where are we going?' Christina replied, 'To see Rico,' referring to Patrick by nickname. Patrick Schwarzenegger on How He Knew Fiancée Abby Champion Was 'the One': 'We've Grown a Lot Together' (Exclusive) PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming,' he said. Reflecting on their growth together, he added, 'It's been kind of fun to climb that journey as one.' 'You just have to trust that he knows what he's doing because he does. I mean, it's worked!' he added, referring to creator Mike White.





