Trump’s rescue of the Nvidia founder sends a dangerous message to every CEO.

Sign up for the Slatest American capitalism is a scarier and more malignant force today than it was last week. A high standard to meet, but it’s the result of President Donald Trump’s intervention to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

Huang’s return is. The first was the one about at least two reported affairs, one with an Nvidia subordinate and another with a suspected spy for the country trying really hard to secure Nvidia’s chips in violation of U.S. law . This new second scandal is about what just happened to how our corporations operate. Fortunately, it doesn’t take a deep dive into U.S. intelligence to see what’s wrong here: Trump spent Monday.

Also read Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after reinstatement, says scandal could be net positive

Getting angry about this scandal also does not require you to check your party registration or submit a card at the door declaring your views on the future of artificial intelligence. You can be bullish on A.I. or you can be bearish. Either way, this is a tire fire for American capitalism.

The company’s directors did the obvious thing when they pushed out Huang, only to watch him return because the United States apparently now has a command economy where the great leader tells its largest companies what to do. It’s either that or sticking around to “lead” a company where they now have less than zero oversight of management. If you think A.I. is crucial tech, then the stakes are even higher.

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There’s a fashionable debate right now about “guardrails” and what the United States, its leading A.I. labs, and their Chinese counterparts should do about the pace of A.I. development. Trump is not a big fan of guardrails. He sees A.I. as a nuclear-style arms race between the United States and China. More pressingly, he sees a stock market line graph, one of the only things he reads religiously, going up and to the right.

Neither view leaves much room for holding back a CEO who promises to keep it climbing.his laissez-faire approach to A.I. regulation. There are already few serious A.I. regulations. What Trump has done here is, in essence, build the inverse of a fence, or lower the bar so that it is somehow underground. There’s a difference between declining to police an industry and outright intervening when a company tries to police itself.

Nvidia tried to hold Huang accountable, and Trump helped undo that decision. Not only will A.I. executives be able to take advantage of a regulatory open field while making decisions that might affect the future of humanity, but they will now have a presidential shield for the most indefensible acts, as long as they are important enough to the industry that their absence would make the S&P 500’s line go down.

Trump cares more about the stock market looking good than about, say, gas prices. He also, if the Justice Department would even bother to prosecute you. But what’s happening with Huang, a carnival barker who has aligned himself closely with Trump, is even more audacious.

Huang is not just being spared from consequences at the corporate level for having multiple affairs with some of the least convenient people in the world for a CEO of a chip company to welcome into his bed. He is beingfor these things, by now being bathed in more corporate power than he ever enjoyed before. Huang was already a singular CEO, but at least he, like most CEOs, had bosses on the board. Not now!

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It’s not just Nvidia’s board that is now incapable of providing oversight of anything. Huang has never exactly been a champion for the paced or restrained development of A.I. He has been the opposite, a man whose stock price benefits from rapid, no-questions-asked acceleration. But at least the competitive pressures at play had caused Huang toin September.

That accord at least called for the companies developing frontier models to have independent board committees to oversee what they were doing. During the brief period of Huang’s exile, Nvidia’s doomed boardA company committee does not exactly have the law enforcement teeth of the FBI. But now Trump has obliterated even the faintest possibility of the governmentare right and the next year or two will be decisive in A.I. ’s growth, well, then that’s the playing field.

If they’re wrong, the most powerful people in A.I. are now being guided in the most destructive direction possible. Imagine Sam Altman decides to push ahead with the release of a new OpenAI model even though his researchers believe it is impervious to efforts to guard against its use for the creation of child pornography. Why would Altman not release that model anyway?

He now has good reason to believe that Trump’s primary problem with him would be if he didn’t do whatever it took to make the stock market go up.had already underlined the point that sober-minded, old-school corporate governance was no longer a requirement at the biggest U.S. companies. When Nvidia’s board accepted Huang’s resignation, it was evidently a last stand for the idea that boards of directors should focus on things like “not sleeping with multiple subordinates and a Chinese spy.

” Just like they taught it at Harvard Business School! But now that’s out the window in favor of corporate governance by cronyism and by vibes. Whatever A.I. looks like a year from now, it’s not a good genie to have let out of itsOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.