The savage way M.I.A. found out Kid Cudi dropped her from his tour

“Yeah, it was kind of like, crazy,” the musician said of the ordeal.

“From a different state, my son called me from school and he’s like, ‘Oh, I guess you’re coming home,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?

’ And he sent me the post ,” M.I. A. recalled on the “He didn’t even speak to me about it. He called my management,” she said of Cudi.

“He didn’t call me, he didn’t talk to the crew, and I even made an effort to go talk to him. He didn’t see me. ”The musician recalled her son calling her from school and saying, “Oh, I guess you’re coming home,” before showing her Cudi’s post with the announcement. Page Six has reached out to a rep for Cudi for comment.

“M.I. A. is no longer on this tour,” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

“I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was and I was assured things were understood. ”“He didn’t call me, he didn’t talk to the crew, and I even made an effort to go talk to him. He didn’t see me,” she claimed of Cudi on the New York Times’ “Popcast.

”“After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants,” he added.

“This, to me, is very disappointing and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. ” Last week, the British singer, 50, sued Cudi for $2.8 million for breach of contract after being removed from the tour. Cudi made the decision after many concert goers called out the “Paper Planes” songstress for making controversial comments about conservatism and illegal immigration during her set.

“I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase,” he added. “Thank you for understanding. ”The rapper addressed this particular instance during her “Popcast” appearance, claiming that her words were perceived wrong and she was not trying to call out “illegal” immigrants in the crowd, but was instead referring to her 2010 song, “Illygirl. ” “That’s not what’s going on.

That’s what the the media wrote as what’s going on. That was the perception that was generated and fanned and algorithmized to cement a narrative. ” She also said that she takes pride in being “a brown woman who is an immigrant” and that no one can “remove” that identity from her. Last week, the “Paper Planes” songstress sued Cudi for $2.8 million for breach of contract.

During her “Popcast” appearance, M.I. A. defended herself against claims that she made controversial comments about conservatism and illegal immigration during the tour. the singer “randomly started talking about how she’s a Republican” and “how at that concert there’s probably a bunch of illegals that she’s having to play too . ” “I WROTE ‘ILLYGAL’ ON THE ‘MAYA’ LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING, ‘I’M ILLYGAL,’ AND I SAID, ‘MY TEAM HASN’T GOTTEN VISAS YET,’” she wrote.

“THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING ‘FU&% THE LAW,’ WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT. DO NOT GAS LIGHT MY WORDS. THAT IS THE WORK OF SATAN. ”The musician recalled her son calling her from school and saying,"Oh, I guess you're coming home," before showing her Cudi's post with the announcement.

"He didn't call me, he didn't talk to the crew, and I even made an effort to go talk to him. He didn't see me," she claimed of Cudi on the New York Times'"Popcast.

"During her"Popcast" appearance, M.I. A. defended herself against claims that she made controversial comments about conservatism and illegal immigration during the tour.





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