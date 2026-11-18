'The Satsuma Complex' from Bob Mortimer is being made into a Disney+ TV show after he appeared on 'Last One Laughing UK'

follows Gary Thorn, a lonely legal assistant in Peckham, South London, whose life takes a chaotic turn after a chance encounter with a mysterious woman.

Following an innocent pint at the local pub with his colleague Brendan, Gary finds himself in a brief, but intense, conversation with the stranger who abruptly vanishes without a trace, leaving behind a book,Chris Colfer In "Conversation" About 'Glee' Reboot, Jokes He'll Return If Mr. Schue & Sue Perform "WAP" Mortimer is a beloved British comic who most recently made himself a generation of new fans across two seasons ofMortimer will create, write and EP the series. No word yet on cast.

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“I am majorly chuffed and fully carbonated by the news that Gary and his friends and enemies are to be brought to life by Disney+ and Quay Street Productions,” he said.will be EP’d by Shindler for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios. The Hulu Original series was commissioned by Lee Mason, vice president, scripted, and Angela Jain, head of content, Disney+ EMEA. Jain has been given a bigger budget of latee.

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At yesterday’s Disney results, the Mouse House said again it will triple its local originals over the next three years.

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