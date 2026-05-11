The Sandwich Generation's Unmanageable Life

The author describes their experience of juggling multiple crises and obligations, including caring for aging parents, managing children's needs, and dealing with work-related stress. They highlight the constant barrage of logistics and life-or-death details that come with being a 'sandwich generation'.

The author shares their experience of dealing with multiple crises simultaneously, including a mother in the ER, a daughter fainting and having a seizure, and coordinating with siblings and healthcare providers.

They describe the surreal and terrifying nature of their daughters' fainting episodes, including skin turning blue, limbs twitching, and sometimes foaming at the mouth or urinating. The author also mentions their stress about work and a creative-writing retreat, as well as a need to attend to their own medical appointments





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Sandwich Generation Managing Multiple Crises Fainting Episodes Medical Appointments Work-Related Stress

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