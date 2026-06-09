The Sandlot's Patrick Renna Co-Creating New Comedy Series Dugout Dads

The Sandlot's Patrick Renna is co-creating a new comedy series titled Dugout Dads with Kyle Howard through their Hambino Media production company. The series follows Renna as an idealistic dad who seizes a golden opportunity to volunteer as the coach of his kids' Little League team, but quickly learns that coaching a bunch of rowdy ten-year-olds is the least of his concerns. The show will be a 10-episode series and will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

Patrick Renna , the actor who played the iconic short-tempered catcher Hamilton 'Ham' Porter in the 1993 classic The Sandlot , is co-creating a new comedy series titled Dugout Dads with Kyle Howard through their Hambino Media production company.

The series follows Renna as an idealistic dad who seizes a golden opportunity to volunteer as the coach of his kids' Little League team, but quickly learns that coaching a bunch of rowdy ten-year-olds is the least of his concerns. The show, which features much of Renna's old colleagues from the diamond returning for their first official reunion on-screen over three decades since their summer games, is based on his experiences as a coach himself.

Dugout Dads will premiere on Disney+ and will be a 10-episode series. The series will also star Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel as Renna's on-screen wife. Although the faces are the same, all of their characters will be original. The show is expected to be a classic comedic sports story and comes from a personal place.

Renna revealed that the idea is based on his experiences as a coach himself, but it was made extra special by the presence of his old friends. He stated that after years of coaching Little League, he's witnessed some truly epic meltdowns on the field, and it's always the adults (he'd be lying if he said it was never him). He just knew those experiences had to become a show.

What makes it even more special is that it's bringing him back together with the cast of The Sandlot, guys he's shared a unique bond and brotherhood with for more than 30 years. It feels like a story he was meant to tell, with exactly the right people to tell it with.

The Sandlot is a beloved classic that has captured the magic of youth, and it's clear that Dugout Dads will be a show that captures the magic of fatherhood and friendship. The show will be a heartwarming and hilarious take on the ups and downs of Little League coaching, and it's sure to be a hit with audiences.

With its talented cast, including Renna, Guiry, Leopardi, York, Adams, DiMattia, Obedzinski, Gelt, and Horneff, Dugout Dads is shaping up to be a classic comedy series that will be remembered for years to come. The show is expected to premiere in the spring of 2024, and fans of The Sandlot are eagerly awaiting its release.

The show's premise is simple: a group of dads, led by Renna's character, come together to coach their kids' Little League team, but things quickly get out of hand as they realize that coaching a bunch of rowdy ten-year-olds is the least of their concerns. The show will follow the dads as they navigate the ups and downs of Little League coaching, and it's sure to be a wild ride.

With its talented cast and heartwarming premise, Dugout Dads is shaping up to be a classic comedy series that will be remembered for years to come. The show is expected to be a hit with audiences, and it's clear that it will be a show that captures the magic of fatherhood and friendship.

Renna's experiences as a coach have given him a unique perspective on the ups and downs of Little League coaching, and it's clear that he's poured his heart and soul into the show. The show's premise is simple, but it's sure to be a wild ride as the dads navigate the ups and downs of Little League coaching.

With its talented cast and heartwarming premise, Dugout Dads is shaping up to be a classic comedy series that will be remembered for years to come. The show is expected to premiere in the spring of 2024, and fans of The Sandlot are eagerly awaiting its release.

The show's premise is simple: a group of dads, led by Renna's character, come together to coach their kids' Little League team, but things quickly get out of hand as they realize that coaching a bunch of rowdy ten-year-olds is the least of their concerns. The show will follow the dads as they navigate the ups and downs of Little League coaching, and it's sure to be a wild ride.

With its talented cast and heartwarming premise, Dugout Dads is shaping up to be a classic comedy series that will be remembered for years to come. The show is expected to be a hit with audiences, and it's clear that it will be a show that captures the magic of fatherhood and friendship.

Renna's experiences as a coach have given him a unique perspective on the ups and downs of Little League coaching, and it's clear that he's poured his heart and soul into the show. The show's premise is simple, but it's sure to be a wild ride as the dads navigate the ups and downs of Little League coaching.

With its talented cast and heartwarming premise, Dugout Dads is shaping up to be a classic comedy series that will be remembered for years to come. The show is expected to premiere in the spring of 2024, and fans of The Sandlot are eagerly awaiting its release





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