The Sandlot cast is reuniting in an upcoming show called Little League Dads, 33 years after the original movie. The show is not a sequel but a reunion of the cast, where they will be playing the titular dads.

The Sandlot Cast Reunites in Upcoming Show Little League Dads 33 Years After Original Movie. The show is not a sequel but a reunion of the cast, where they will be playing the titular dads.

Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton Porter in the original movie, revealed the news in an interview with The Movie Nerds. He clarified that the show is not a sequel to the original movie and that they will not be reprising their roles from 1993. The show is being written by Sebastian Jones and Dan Kopelman, and will be directed by Victor Nelli.

The show will feature the entire cast of The Sandlot, including Mike Vitar, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, and Brandon Quintin. The show will be released on Patrick Renna's YouTube channel and will be a series of five-minute episodes. The show is part of Patrick Renna's production banner, Hambino Productions, and is one of multiple projects coming from the company.

The show also has some well-known talent behind it, including Friends writer Sebastian Jones, Malcolm in the Middle writer Dan Kopelman, and Superstore director Victor Nelli. Patrick Renna is also continuing to work on opportunities outside of his production company, including a Hershey's commercial. The commercial features Renna's son and was filmed in a couple of spots.

Renna does not specify which actors from The Sandlot will be in Little League Dads, but his comment about all of them indicates that it will be an extensive reunion. As for The Sandlot actors who were adults at the time, Denis Leary and Karen Allen continue to be involved in other projects, from Leary in Going Dutch to Allen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

James Earl Jones, who played Mr. Mertle, passed away in 2024, but he was in many movies and films in the years after The Sandlot, among them being many Star Wars projects where he voiced Darth Vader again. As for Renna, he is responsible for delivering what is arguably The Sandlot's most memorable quote: You're killing me, Smalls!

Elsewhere in his career, Renna has starred in Boy Meets World, ER, Boston Legal, CSI, Bones, GLOW, and the 2024 baseball movie You Gotta Believe. Little League Dads is being written by Sebastian Jones and Dan Kopelman, and will be directed by Victor Nelli. The show will feature the entire cast of The Sandlot, including Mike Vitar, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, and Brandon Quintin.

The show will be released on Patrick Renna's YouTube channel and will be a series of five-minute episodes. The show is part of Patrick Renna's production banner, Hambino Productions, and is one of multiple projects coming from the company. The show also has some well-known talent behind it, including Friends writer Sebastian Jones, Malcolm in the Middle writer Dan Kopelman, and Superstore director Victor Nelli.

Patrick Renna is also continuing to work on opportunities outside of his production company, including a Hershey's commercial. The commercial features Renna's son and was filmed in a couple of spots. Renna does not specify which actors from The Sandlot will be in Little League Dads, but his comment about all of them indicates that it will be an extensive reunion.

As for The Sandlot actors who were adults at the time, Denis Leary and Karen Allen continue to be involved in other projects, from Leary in Going Dutch to Allen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. James Earl Jones, who played Mr. Mertle, passed away in 2024, but he was in many movies and films in the years after The Sandlot, among them being many Star Wars projects where he voiced Darth Vader again.

As for Renna, he is responsible for delivering what is arguably The Sandlot's most memorable quote: You're killing me, Smalls! Elsewhere in his career, Renna has starred in Boy Meets World, ER, Boston Legal, CSI, Bones, GLOW, and the 2024 baseball movie You Gotta Believe





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The Sandlot Little League Dads Patrick Renna Sebastian Jones Dan Kopelman Victor Nelli Hambino Productions Youtube

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