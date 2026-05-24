The Salt Lake Tribune Goes Free

The Salt Lake Tribune has removed its paywall, making its print and digital content free to access for all readers. The decision was made to ensure access to trustworthy, independent news is not dependent on financial means.

I write to express deep gratitude for unrestricted access to The Salt Lake Tribune without the previously enforced ‘pay wall. ’ I love The Salt Lake Tribune .

From the Sunday comics in my youth, then years of comprehensive state and local news coverage in print media, and finally now in the digital age. I am an admitted ‘screen junkie,’ but one who attempts to curate content through critical analysis and active manipulation of media algorithms. Recognizing that myriad entities compete for my attention allows me to be (somewhat) selective of content receiving my attention.

News and opinion from an independent, free press, with verifiable, local contributors ranks high in my search for truth and knowledge. I feel that the citizens of the community have an obligation to become aware of current events so as to direct our time and effort in support of policies and programs beneficial to the common good. The Salt Lake Tribune has earned my trust and now, by providing universal access, has earned my ongoing, voluntary monthly monetary donation.

Please consider joining me by supporting this important community resource. sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required. We made this decision because we believe access to trustworthy, independent news shouldn’t depend on what you can afford — especially as misinformation and AI-generated content continue to rise. Free to read doesn’t mean free to produce. Our reporters show up every day to ask hard questions and hold powerful institutions to account.

That work takes resources. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on support from people who believe it matters. Make a donation today to fund local news that serves Utah communities





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