The Safe and Delicious Raw Cookie Dough Recipe You've Been Craving

This recipe shares a safe and delicious way to enjoy raw cookie dough without the risk of food poisoning. Learn how to make it safe by using heat-treated flour and adjusting the ingredients to compensate for the lack of eggs.

Microwaving the flour kills any harmful bacteria that might be present and eliminates the raw flour flavor. Adding milk to the dough adds moisture for a smooth texture. Who among us hasn’t been tempted to sneak a spoonful of homemade or store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough batter? As enticing as that bowl (or tube) of raw cookie dough may look, it's really not a good idea to dig in—both the.

Fortunately, there's a way to satiate a bout of childhood nostalgia for raw cookie dough—without succumbing to a bout of food poisoning. This recipe for a delicious—and safe—dough studded with chocolate chips comes together in five minutes from just a handful of ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. It makes enough for one or two servings, so you can share it with a friend or keep it all for yourself—I won’t judge. Making raw cookie dough safe to eat requires more than just nixing the raw eggs: Raw flour is technically unsafe to eat, according to the. Flour doesn’t look like a raw food, but most all-purpose flour is raw. That means it hasn't been treated to kill pathogens that cause food poisoning, such as. These harmful bacteria can contaminate the grain while it's still in the field or flour while it's being made. Steps like grinding grain and bleaching flour don’t kill the harmful germs—and there is a chance that pathogens can end up in flour or baking mixes you buy at the store. So when omitting eggs from a raw batter, ingredient adjustments are needed to ensure the batter is still as rich and moist as a cookie dough that’s made with eggs. The first adjustment is scaling up the amount of butter in the recipe to make up for the fat lost from the missing egg yolk. This cookie dough has almost equal parts by weight of flour to butter (32g to 28g), which is a much higher percentage of butter than most traditional cookie recipes. This guarantees you won’t miss the richness from eggs. The second recipe adjustment is adding milk to the batter. Milk is not a standard chocolate chip cookie ingredient, but a couple of tablespoons of milk in this recipe makes up for moisture lost from the missing egg. This ensures that the flour in the dough is well hydrated and that the dough doesn’t have a sandy, dry texture. I add the milk to the dough after the sugar is whisked and fully dissolved in the warm butter. The main recipe below is for a basic chocolate chip cookie dough. I use brown sugar instead of granulated sugar for a richer, deeper toffee-like flavor, and a scant amount of salt livens the flavor of the batter. But view this recipe as a starting point and be as creative as you choose—you could add a few tablespoons of chopped nuts, crushed salty pretzels, or your favorite sugary cereal in addition to or in place of the chocolate chips, just to list a few options. I’ve also provided three fun flavor variations below the recipe: a funfetti cookie dough, a double chocolate cookie dough, and a peanut butter cookie dough, which are all equally good. Drape a blanket over my shoulders, place a messy bun on top of my head, and put a spoonful of any one of these raw cookie doughs in my hand, and I’m in my happy place. On a heat-safe plate, place flour in a flat even layer and microwave for 1 minute on high; set aside to cool, 3 to 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk melted butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt until combined and sugar is dissolved, then whisk in milk. Using a rubber spatula or back of a soup spoon, stir in the cooled flour until well combined. Stir in the chocolate chips, if using. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, 10 minutes or up to 1 hour. Roll into 6 dough balls and serve. Or throw a blanket over your shoulder, grab a spoon, and eat it all right out of the container, because you deserve it! Omit chocolate chips from recipe. Add 1 additional tablespoon milk. Stir in 1 tablespoon cocoa powder and 2 crushed Oreos (or your preferred chocolate sandwich cookie) with the flour in step 2. While leftover dough can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 day, it's really best eaten within the first hour it’s made, as the dough will begin to dry out slightly as it sits in the refrigerator. *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.





seriouseats / 🏆 410. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Raw Cookie Dough Recipe Food Safety Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Baking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pasteurized Eggs: A Safe Alternative to Raw EggsThis article explores the benefits and uses of pasteurized eggs, offering a safe alternative to raw eggs in culinary preparations. It delves into the pasteurization process, types of pasteurized eggs available (shell and products), and their applications in various dishes.

Read more »

As the Super Bowl nears, New Orleans grapples with how safe is safe enoughAfter a terrorist attack rattled the city, some worry it remains vulnerable.

Read more »

Enjoy Sweet and Healthy Fruits: Delicious Options Lower in SugarMany fruits offer a healthy alternative to sugary treats with their natural sweetness and beneficial nutrients. This article explores low-sugar fruit options, benefits, and tips to enhance their flavor.

Read more »

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Booed Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw Over Past Racist RantActor O'Shea Jackson Jr. explained his reasons for booing Hulk Hogan at a recent WWE Raw event, citing the iconic wrestler's past racist remarks as the primary cause. Jackson, best known for playing Ice Cube's son in the film 'Straight Outta Compton,' felt that WWE's decision to bring Hogan back after his 2012 scandal was a mistake.

Read more »

How to eat on Concord’s Taco Trail in 5 totally delicious bitesWhether you want lobster, carnitas or squash-blossom tacos, here’s where to eat at Concord’s taquerias in 2025.

Read more »

Raw Water Transfers: A Hidden Pathway for Invasive Species SpreadResearchers warn that large-scale water transfers, while essential for human needs, can unintentionally transport invasive species between water bodies, posing a significant threat to biodiversity. The study calls for better management strategies and increased awareness to mitigate this risk.

Read more »