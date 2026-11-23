The S&P 500 just had a brutal week, but history says it could be a gift for buyers.

The sell-off was led by AI stocks amid worries about AI spending and fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit as Nvidia’s CEO. had its worst week in 18 months, sinking nearly 9% over five days.

At the market close on Friday, the index had entered correction territory. So had the Many investors could be wondering if the sell-off has only just begun. Others could be more hopeful. Is last week's market carnage a buying opportunity?

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Most investors think they missed the AI boat because they didn't buy Nvidia in 2005. But according to our analysts, we’re only at the end of "Act 1"—the R&D phase.

"Act 2" is the global rollout. Any time the stock market pulls back sharply, it's smart to figure out why. With last week's sell-off, we only have to look at which stocks were hit the hardest to understand what's behind the decline. Investors are worried about tech giants' massive AI infrastructure spending, specifically whether it will pay off.

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Nvidia is still reeling from the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO the previous week, amid allegations of misconduct that included a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. New U.S. chip export restrictions added to the pressure. Some observers have warned about an AI bubble for a while.

With all of the above factors at work, along with what appears to be a growing backlash against AI data centers in the U.S., it's possible that they were right -- and we're seeing that bubble burst. Before we succumb to a doom-and-gloom mentality, though, it's helpful to look to the past. As the old saying goes, "History doesn't always repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

" The median return of the S&P 500 over the 12 months following a weekly decline of 5% or more is roughly 18.8%, according to an analysis by the Institute of Business and Finance . That's well above the index's average annual return of around 10% since its 1957 launch with 500 companies. Investors haven't usually had to wait a full year for a rebound after a steep sell-off, though.

IBF found that the S&P 500 bounced back by a median of around 7% within 12 weeks of a weekly decline of at least 5%. Granted, there have been periods where the market didn't recover so quickly.

For example, it took more than seven years for the S&P to recover all of its losses when the dot-com bubble burst in 2000. For what it's worth, the S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio is near its highest level since then. Still, lengthy recoveries are the exception rather than the rule. Importantly, the U.S. economy remains resilient despite inflationary pressures.

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Corporate earnings were strong in the third quarter of 2026. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 delivered year-over-year earnings growth. There's also another historical precedent for investors to consider. Historically, stock market performance in the year following midterm elections has been strong.

The S&P 500 has delivered positive returns over the 12 months after all 19 previous midterm elections, with an average gain of roughly 15%, according toLet's return to the original question: Is last week's S&P 500 sell-off a buying opportunity? I think the answer is "yes.

" The latest stock market decline seems to be driven more by investor sentiment than by a fundamental deterioration. Sentiment can change quickly. Sure, it's possible that the correction could last longer than I expect. Perhaps more signs of an AI bubble bursting will become apparent.

However, I believe that tech companies' AI infrastructure spending will generate strong returns on investment over the next few years. I'm not in the "sky-is-falling" crowd. If history is any guide, buying high-quality stocks or diversified exchange-traded funds now should pay off handsomely over the long term. And buying on the dip just might pay off over the short term, too.for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them.

The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years. Stock Advisorhas positions in Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a