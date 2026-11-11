‘The Russini Report’ live updates: Dianna Russini’s new show premieres on heels of Mike Vrabel scandal

Follow live coverage of Dianna Russini’s return to sports reporting with a new show Wednesday, after a scandal with Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel shook the NFL.

to work Wednesday, launching a new show, “The Russini Report” on BetUs Sportsbook, months after a bombshell scandal surrounding her relationship Russini quit her job at the New York Times’ Athletic in March as the outlet launched an investigation into her and Vrabel when Page Six published photos showing the pair cozying up at a resort in Arizona.

On Tuesday, Russini returned to social media after deactivating her accounts in the wake of the media firestorm, to promote “The Russini Report” and break news of“The Russini Report” premieres at 12 p.m. ET and will air every Wednesday on BetUs. Follow live updates as Page Six tunes into the premiere episode of Dianna Russini’s new BET Us show, “The Russini Report”: As Dianna Russini makes a high-profile return to work with a new live NFL show, what is Mike Vrabel — the other half of the scandal that rocked the sports media world — up to?

Also read Dianna Russini details media return after Mike Vrabel photo scandal

Dianna Russini's return to TV hit a snag right out of the gate when the sports reporter's highly-anticipated BetUS show failed to premiere at the promised 12PM ET time. While the preview page for the series was still available to view, the show's livestream had yet to commence by 12:03PM ET. Back in September, Page Six exclusively reported details of Dianna Russini's sports media comeback — including the fact that she would address the elephant in the room.

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Russini, pictured at the 2019 ESPY Awards, hopes to speak on the matter and move past it once and for all and has been mulling over multiple offers, the source noted. Dianna Russini has three guests booked for the debut episode of her"Russini Report" live NFL show, airing at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday:Sports betting site BetUS — Dianna Russini's new home base after quitting The New York Times' Athletic when it probed her scandalous relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — isn't on YouTube.

, but you can watch the premiere of Russini's"The Russini Report" on the sports book's website, as well as X, Facebook, Kick, Rumble and Twitch. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!