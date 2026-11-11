The Runner’s World Guide to Recovery Helps You Know When to Run, Rest, or Back Off

Use expert-backed plans to recover after a race, offseason, or injury without overdoing it.

between runs matters just as much as the miles themselves. But knowing what your body needs isn’t always straightforward. Should you head out for an easy run or take the day off?

Is that soreness normal, or a sign of an injury about to derail everything? And This guide helps you navigate those decisions, starting with the fundamentals. Plus, we’ll help you choose a training plan to ease back into running after a race, your offseason, or an Whether you’re bouncing back from a tough workout or gearing up for your next training block, start planning your recovery here.

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Recovery doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does require giving the basics as much attention as your workouts. , rest days, postrun fueling, and sleep all help your body manage the work you’re putting in. That means keeping most of your miles at a pace where you can comfortably hold a conversation, rather than turning every run into another hard effort. Need some postrun fueling inspiration?

Try one of these:Learn how to master the fundamentals, from keeping your easy days truly easy to fueling your recovery and getting the rest you need, below.after a tough workout can come with the territory. But knowing when to take it easy—and when to stop running—isn’t always obvious. Before you push through discomfort, pay attention to how it feels, whether it’s improving, and how it affects the way you move.

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, or DOMS, typically develops within 24 to 72 hours after a challenging workout and gradually fades with time and movement. Here’s how to recognize normal soreness and spot signs that may indicate something more serious. If your soreness isn’t affecting your day-to-day and you can move normally, a short, easy run may help ease the discomfort.

Pain that interferes with your running gait and then eventually your walking gait If you notice these warning signs, stop running and seek guidance from a healthcare professional rather than trying to push through. Below, learn how to further assess soreness, manage fatigue, and decide whether your next workout needs to be rescheduled. There are a variety of tools and techniques that can complement your recovery routine and help relieve tension.

High-tech gadgets may come to mind, but stretching and mobility work are some of the most accessible places to start.are ideal before your run, practicing static stretches postrun—where you hold a stationary position—can help ease tightness while your muscles are still warm.test editors have tried everything from compression boots and massage guns to foam rollers and recovery shoes and sandals to help you decide what’s worth your time and money—and how to get the most out of whatever you choose. Find the right fit for your recovery routine below.

Whether you’re recovering from a race, maintaining fitness between training blocks, or returning after an injury, a plan can help you ease back into running without overdoing it.plan takes the guesswork out of when to start running again and how much mileage to take on. Think of it as your prerace taper in reverse: Rather than gradually reducing your mileage, you slowly build it back up while giving your body time to recover.offers a slow, progressive approach.

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Using run/walk intervals, you’ll work your way up to 30 minutes of continuous running, with “soreness rules” to help you decide when to progress, repeat a step, or back off:: Take two days off and drop down a step. Soreness during the warmup that goes away, but comes back as the session continues:team as a senior health & fitness editor in November 2024 with a decade of magazine editorial experience.

In her role, she prioritizes content that supports the brands’ marquee video programs and works closely with members on exclusive Train With opportunities. Since joining the team, Kristen has caught the bug for running! She completed her first 5K and looks forward to accomplishing longer race distances. Passionate about all things wellness, Kristen enjoys Pilates and long walks with her dog, Koda.