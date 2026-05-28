The Rundown: Free Events and Activities for All Ages

The Rundown features a variety of free events and activities for all ages, including art exhibits, live music, races, and more.

) - From inspiring art exhibits and live music to one-of-a-kind races, meaningful causes, and unforgettable entertainment, there’s something for everyone. It’s time for The Rundown .

, designed for infants and their caregivers, offers the youngest museum visitors an opportunity to connect with art through sensory exploration.with the debut of three new exhibitions on Friday starting at 5 p.m.returns on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a special “Happy Birthday America 250” celebration. Enjoy live music from The Lo-Fi Loungers and a patriotic evening honoring the nation’s journey toward its 250th birthday.

Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy a free night of music, and the best part of it is, it’s FREE! Fortnite Tournament Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chisholm Community Center. Players ages 13 and up can compete on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox for a chance to win a SteelSeries wireless gaming headset. Plus, your entry includes pizza and a drink.

So squad up, lock in, and get ready to battle for bragging rights! Get ready to take your run to new heights! The Montgomery Regional Airport is bringing back its third annualon Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. This one-of-a-kind event gives you the rare chance to run directly on the airport airfield with an updated route offering even closer views of the runway. And it’s all for a great cause, with proceeds benefiting the River Region United Way.

Lace up and get ready for a race experience unlike anything else.is happening at Eastdale Mall. This inspiring community event brings people together to raise awareness and support those affected by lupus. Enjoy music, skating, dancing, vendors, giveaways, survivor recognition, and special lupus awareness activities throughout the day. Come out, show your support, and help make a difference one step at a time!

Auntee Pam’s Family Affair: The Stage Play is happening Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bring the whole family out for an evening filled with laughs, heartfelt moments, and live performances that will keep you hooked from start to finish. It’s the perfect night out for anyone who loves great storytelling and live theater!are back in town this weekend taking on the Rocket City Trash Pandas!

Saturday, it’s Kimchi Night at the ballpark, plus stick around after the game for the always-popular MAX Fireworks Show. Then on Sunday, celebrate Halfway to Halloween with spooky fun for the whole family and don’t forget, it’s also Bark in the Park, so bring your pup out for a tail-wagging good time. It’s a full weekend of baseball and fun at DABOS Park! On Sunday, celebrate achievements and big milestones at the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The Montgomery Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., along with the Guide Right Program, is presenting itsbeginning at 5 p.m. Come out for an inspiring evening recognizing accomplishments and celebrating the next chapter for local students as they reveal where their college journeys will begin. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event to be featured on The Rundown? You can email events to therundown@wsfa.com. Also, for more content and to keep in touch, visit





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The Rundown Free Events Art Exhibits Live Music Races

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