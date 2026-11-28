A versatile piece that's practical and polished

Trends come and go, but the ruffle blouse is one of those pieces we find ourselves returning to time and time again. It's a little more dressed-up than a long sleeve top, but feels more relaxed than a crisp shirt.

And, it's an easy way to add interest to any outfit, whether you're wearing it to the office or on the weekend. You can never have too many blouses in your wardrobe, and Marks & Spencer's new-in style has gone straight onto our payday wish list. The Checked Collared Ruffle Button Through Blouse features a trending, all-over black and brown check with an oversized collar. Ruffled detailing trims the collar, button placket and cuffs for a feminine finish.

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It's only just landed on the M&S website and we're not surprised to see it's already been marked as popular. Practical and polished, the styling options are endless with this piece. Pair it with dark denim and a pair of this season's classicfor an easy weekend outfit. For the office, wear it with wide-leg trousers and loafers, or layer it under an oversized knit and let the ruffled collar peek through.