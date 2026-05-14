The Royal Family's Preference for Clarence House over Buckingham Palace

The text discusses the Royal Family's preference for living at Clarence House over Buckingham Palace, despite the latter being the official residence of the monarch. It mentions the renovation program at Buckingham Palace and the concerns of prominent royalists about the palace losing its appeal if it is not used as a royal residence.

After Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, they lived at Clarence House , which they decorated to their tastes. When Princess Anne was born there, they moved to Buckingham Palace after Elizabeth's father, George VI, died.

However, they preferred staying at Clarence House, which Prince Charles inherited from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. King Charles and Queen Camilla have stayed at Clarence House since he ascended the throne in 2022, unlike Winston Churchill who believed the Royal Family needed to live at Buckingham Palace. Some prominent royalists believe that Buckingham Palace would lose its appeal to tourists if it was no longer a royal residence





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Royal Family Clarence House Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Prince Charles Winston Churchill Renovation Program Appeal To Tourists

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