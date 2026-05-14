The Royal Family's Changing Residences and the Symbolic Power of Buckingham Palace

This news text explores the history of the Royal Family's residences, the emotional response to the move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, and the symbolic significance of the latter as the official residence of the monarch.

After Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, they lived at Clarence House , which they decorated to their tastes. When Princess Anne was born there three years later, the property cemented itself in the affections of the couple.

After Elizabeth's father, George VI, died in 1952 and she was crowned Queen the following year, the prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, asked her to move into Buckingham Palace. The Queen reluctantly agreed, but there was a strong emotional response from both of them. After her final years, the Queen remained at Windsor Castle, which she much preferred.

Since King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, he and Queen Camilla have stayed at Clarence House, which he inherited from his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, after her death two decades earlier. Unlike Winston Churchill, no prime minister has told the King to move to Buckingham Palace





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Royal Family Residences Clarence House Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth II Prime Minister Winston Churchill Symbolic Power Monarchy HQ

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