The rotisserie chicken purse is destined to be summer's must-have grocery store accessory

Chomps launches a rotisserie chicken purse called Le Chic'ken, blending fashion and snacking convenience for National Rotisserie Chicken Day.

WNBA's Sophie Cunningham's latest viral attire celebrates her love of BBQ, cornhole golf course & hot steaks! A comedy prophecy finally comes true, and it turns out you're not allowed to eat McNuggets on roller coastersFive artists President Donald Trump should call to perform at Freedom 250 concert this summerHannah Leiner could end up being the next big star of the golf influencing world, big Vegas win & MEAT!

Illinois man's Memorial Day weekend in Key West was derailed after he went bar hopping in a stolen police car Burning Man's Orgy Dome asks for help to recover from last year's pounding so it can be erected once again Reality star rips Lisa Rinna, defends Spencer Pratt and drops political bombshell: Trump-style pivot?

Jena Sims puts in work, sea lion launches itself into a canoe, and they don't build statues like they used to Siblings catch their partners sleeping together, a corrections employee love story & unhinged non-negotiablesBone-chilling preview released for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie 'Disclosure Day' Daniel Jones, girlfriend Nicole Elattrache are the newest NFL power couple, pitcher pukes, plus a Ueck mural Jim Harbaugh, confirmed lover of love, was happy Justin Herbert took time off in Europe with Madison Beer Man took a trip to a Myrtle Beach grocery store, gets beaten with metal bat confronting wife's boyfriend Punk rock Dachsund goes rogue, Yeti cup vs lava, and was the sci-fi horror classic 'Alien' a cautionary tale?

Thong-wearing elderly man didn’t do himself any favors by telling an officer to 'jump rope for me, baby doll'Gender gap on religion widens among younger AmericansTrump set for 'final determination' on Iran nuclear dealSpencer Pratt: Republicans, Democrats, independents love me in LA mayoral raceLA Wokeness PUSHES Another Reality TV Star to Run for Mayor Most people would probably agree — which is why it can be tough to get your hands on one if you wait until the after-work rush — but do you find the traditional plastic clamshell these roasted birds are nestled in unwieldy and difficult to carry?

Me neither, but Chomps — purveyor of various meat sticks; if you can think of an animal, they will grind it up and put it in stick form — has the answer, and it's going to become thebirthday gift. Imagine being the only woman down at the Piggly Wiggly without a genuine Chomps-brand rotisserie chicken purse slung over your arm.

The release is in honor of National Rotisserie Chicken Day, which is not on my"The Far Side" desk calendar, which had to have been a printing error. No way that was an intentional omission. , and when we looked at what makes it so beloved, we saw so many similarities with Chomps: real ingredients, satisfying protein, and genuine convenience," Stacey Hartnett, senior vice president of marketing at Chomps, per.

"Now, with Le Chic'ken, it's easy to look like a snack while eating your snacks. It's great for the runway or running errands, comes fully stocked with Chomps, and we're leaving no crumbs.

"... Wait... I forgot I could just get a cart.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snack Foods Lifestyle Food Trends Food Food Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The "Rich Mom" Sneaker Trend: How Reebok Princess and 12 Other Styles Redefine Comfort and ChicAn exploration of the polished 'rich mom' sneaker trend sweeping London and beyond, focusing on the Reebok Princess and other stylish, comfortable designs perfect for travel and everyday wear, as identified by online fashion communities.

Read more »

Selena Gomez’s $150 white sneakers are ‘so comfortable’ — and pair perfectly with summer dressesLeave it to Selena Gomez to make tourist style chic.

Read more »

Affordable Southern‑Style Striped Dresses That Deliver Chic CharmDiscover how to capture classic Southern charm with 17 striped dresses that start at fifteen dollars, offering easy silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and versatile styling tips for a flawless look on any budget.

Read more »

Savette Marked Its Five Year Anniversary with a Chic Pub NightA New York success story is always worth celebrating. Several years back, accessory designer Amy Zurek was living in Tribeca and sowing the seeds of what would one day become Savette. On Wednesday evening, she returned to the neighborhood to take over one of her favorite haunts, Walker’s, to toast to five years in business.

Read more »