The Rookie star teases Wesley's arc in season 9, shares Iceman memories

Shawn Ashmore has teased his character's upcoming season 9 storyline in The Rookie. Wesley, played by Ashmore, was a defense attorney before becoming an assistant district attorney and eventually starting his own law firm. In an interview, he reflected on his character in the popular X-Men series and teased his future in season 9.

The Rookie star Shawn Ashmore has teased his character's upcoming season 9 storyline. The ABC series follows John Nolan, a 40-year-old divorced man who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a new career with the LAPD.

X-Men actor Ashmore's character, Wesley Evers, was a recurring character in the first two seasons and has been a main character since season 3. In an interview at Motor City Comic Con, Shawn Ashmore teased Wesley's potential direction for The Rookie season 9 and reflected on being Iceman.

With season 9 set to enter production in July, Ashmore hinted that Wesley's arc would be based on his return to law, the conflicts he could face with the police, and his wife





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The Rookie Shawn Ashmore Wesley Evers Season 9 Character Arc Iceman Memories

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