The Rookie Season 9 Welcomes Jay Ellis as Alex North Ahead of 2027 Return

Jay Ellis has shared behind-the-scenes photos from The Rookie season 9, confirming his first appearance as Alex North in the flagship ABC procedural before its January 2027 premiere.

Jay Ellis, who leads the spinoff The Rookie: North, has shared a string of behind-the-scenes images from his time on The Rookie season 9. The photos mark the first confirmed appearance of his character, Alex North, in the flagship ABC procedural, which is set in Los Angeles. The Rookie season 9 is not scheduled to premiere until January 2027.

The Rookie season 8 ended on an emotional cliffhanger. Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen finally became engaged, but their celebration was interrupted when the couple was abducted. The official trailer for season 9 shows that the pair will be put through a serious ordeal while their friends and allies rush to save them.

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Production Timing and the Fall 2026 Schedule Gap

The Rookie season 9 is not part of ABC's fall 2026 lineup, so its return is set for early 2027 instead. Despite that delay, the series began production around the same time as other network television shows. As a result, the cast and crew are far along in filming the season.

Ellis shared his images while production on The Rookie season 9 was still underway. ABC has not yet released any details about the plot of the episode that features Alex North, and it has not announced an air date for that episode. Ellis is seen at the Mid-Wilshire fire station, the iconic set where the flagship show's characters work, and he is pictured spending time with several of the main cast members.

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Why Alex North Matters for The Rookie: North

The appearance of Alex North in the flagship series is meant to help launch The Rookie: North, which is set in the Pacific Northwest. Before this announcement, the flagship had only been confirmed to include John Nolan, Lucy Chen, and Tim Bradford in the spinoff. Fans had seen little information about any character from The Rookie: North crossing over into the Los Angeles-set procedural.

The creators of the franchise appear to be taking a more deliberate approach to connecting the two shows, despite the distance between their stories and production locations. Showrunner Alexi Hawley and his team have chosen to bring a spinoff lead into the flagship rather than relying only on the spinoff to attract viewers. Industry watchers have pointed to the risk involved, especially after the franchise's earlier spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, faced its own challenges.

How Crossovers Could Build the Spinoff Audience

Crossovers can give viewers a reason to follow a new series without requiring them to make a separate commitment at the start. If Alex North becomes a familiar face on The Rookie, viewers may be more willing to watch The Rookie: North to see where his story goes next. This approach gives the spinoff a built-in audience from the flagship's existing fan base.

For now, the most concrete details are the season's January 2027 premiere date, the trailer's focus on the abduction storyline, and Ellis's confirmed role in the flagship. ABC has not said how much screen time Alex North will receive or how his appearance will tie into the spinoff's Seattle-area storyline, so those questions remain open until the network releases more information.