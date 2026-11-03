The Rookie Season 9 Cast Updates and Premiere Details

The Rookie season 9 confirms Dylan Conrique returns as Tamara Collins alongside new cast members for the January 6 ABC premiere.

The long-running ABC police procedural The Rookie is preparing for its ninth season with confirmed cast additions and a specific premiere schedule. Showrunner Alexi Hawley has announced that veteran actress Dylan Conrique will reprise her role as Tamara Collins during the upcoming season. This casting news provides clarity on character continuity as the series moves into its next chapter of storytelling.

Tamara Collins Return Confirmed

Dylan Conrique will appear in The Rookie season 9, marking the first time the character Tamara Collins has been seen since late in season 7. Veteran journalist Matt Webb Mitovich revealed this information in his Matt's Inside Line newsletter while answering a reader inquiry about potential recurring cast members. No further plot details regarding her return have been disclosed by the production team at this time.

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Tamara Collins was originally introduced in The Rookie season 2, episode 3, titled In Justice. The character first appeared when Detective Lucy Chen, played by Melissa O'Neil, discovered her living inside a stolen vehicle after searching for her own car. The storyline established Tamara as a young girl struggling to survive following the death of her parents, leading her to move between various temporary shelters and locations.

Lucy Chen eventually took Tamara in after the girl was kicked out by her cousin, describing their bond as family-like. Over subsequent seasons, the narrative followed Tamara through significant life events including an undercover assignment with Lucy and a surrogate sister relationship. The character also experienced emotional milestones such as moving out to live with friends in season 6 and engaging in a romance with Seth Ridley, portrayed by Patrick Keleher.

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New Recurring Characters Announced

Beyond the returning favorite, The Rookie season 9 introduces several new recurring characters to the ensemble cast. Pretty Little Liars alumna Torian Bellisario will join the show as Stephanie Monroe, a single mother who transitions into a career as a police officer later in life. Bellisario brings additional creative experience to the set having already directed an episode of the procedural drama previously.

Psych alum Dulé Hill is cast as Lt. Hughes, a veteran officer whose personal life turmoil may impact his professional performance. Chicago Fire actress Molly Kunz joins the cast as Quinn, a determined individual from a small town aiming to become an Emergency Medical Technician in Los Angeles. These additions expand the supporting roster alongside established stars like Nathan Fillion and Alyssa Diaz.

Premiere Date and Network Schedule

The Rookie season 9 officially premieres on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, at 9 PM ET on the ABC network. This scheduling shift positions the original series in a new nighttime slot to accommodate the launch of The Rookie: North. The spinoff series, headlined by Jay Ellis, follows immediately after at 10 PM ET, creating a dual-hour block for viewers interested in the franchise.

The timing of Dylan Conrique's return aligns with the unresolved cliffhanger from The Rookie season 8 finale. That episode concluded with Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford, played by Eric Winter, being abducted shortly after Tim proposed marriage. Given Tamara's history of undercover work and close ties to Lucy, her reappearance suggests potential involvement in resolving this high-stakes situation involving the beloved Chenford pairing.