ABC confirms the January 6, 2027 premiere for The Rookie North, starring Jay Ellis. The new spinoff follows the success of the original franchise with a fresh look at law enforcement in Pierce County.

The broadcast network ABC has officially confirmed that The Rookie North will premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, at 10 p.m. EST. This highly anticipated spinoff enters production as the third series within the established The Rookie franchise, which originally debuted in 2018. The new series stars Jay Ellis as Alex Holland, a rookie officer who joins the Pierce County Police Department following a traumatic home invasion. This launch date positions the show to capitalize on the strong viewership ratings that have defined the parent series over the last several seasons.

Production Milestone and Cast Tributes

Lead actor Jay Ellis recently celebrated the completion of filming for the first season by sharing a video montage on TikTok. The clip features behind-the-scenes footage of Ellis and the cast engaging in table reads, dancing on set, and goofing around between takes. The video concludes with a heartfelt speech delivered by Ellis to the entire cast and crew after the final scene was shot. He expressed deep gratitude for the experience, noting that he never imagined he could have such a profound opportunity on this specific project.

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In his tribute, Ellis specifically thanked creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley for his trust, collaborative spirit, and leadership throughout the production process. The actor emphasized that while his name appears first on the call sheet, the show belongs to every single person involved in its creation. He stated that he does not care about his top billing position, highlighting the collective effort required to bring the series to life. This sentiment reflects the strong camaraderie observed among the ensemble cast during the production phase.

Franchise History and Network Strategy

The Rookie North serves as the third iteration of a franchise that began with Nathan Fillion playing rookie John Nolan at the Los Angeles Police Department. The original series has aired eight seasons and continues to deliver robust ratings for both ABC and its streaming partner, Hulu. The eighth season finale, which aired in May, set a new streaming record for the property. This strong performance provides a solid foundation for the new spinoff, which aims to replicate the success of its predecessors.

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ABC first attempted to expand the franchise in 2022 with The Rookie Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as a school counselor turned FBI agent. Although The Rookie Feds received strong reviews from critics, it was cancelled after only one season due to underwhelming ratings and structural changes at the network. The success of The Rookie North represents a strategic effort by ABC to reinvigorate the brand with a fresh setting and cast. The network hopes to leverage the established goodwill of the franchise to attract a new audience while retaining loyal fans.

Cast Details and Airing Schedule

Besides Jay Ellis, the series features a talented ensemble including Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson. Ellis brings a wealth of experience from previous roles in Top Gun Maverick, Escape Room, The Game, Insecure, Mrs. America, Running Point, and All Her Fault. His transition to a series regular role in The Rookie North marks a significant milestone in his television career. The character of Alex Holland offers a different perspective on police work, focusing on the psychological impact of crime on the officers themselves.

The new series will premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, and will be positioned as a lead-in to the original The Rookie. This scheduling strategy aims to retain viewers who are already familiar with the franchise and introduce them to the new storyline. The executive producers for the project include Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Bill Norcross, Michelle Chapman, Mark Gordon, Brett Mahoney, and Mary Leah Sutton. Their collective experience in television production ensures a high standard of quality for the new installments. The show is categorized as a crime drama and will be directed by Pete Chatmon and Alexi Hawley, setting the stage for a compelling season of law enforcement procedural storytelling.