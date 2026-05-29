'The Roman': Netflix Series Adds Shalom Brune-Franklin & Jimmy O. Yang

'The Roman,' Netflix's new Vegas drama series from Brian Koppelman and David Levien, has added Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jimmy O. Yang to its cast.

Damon Gupton, Susannah Perkins, Benjamin Walker, Nell Fisher & Autumn Molina Join Netflix’s ‘The God Of The Woods’Brune-Franklin will play Jessica Christine “JC” Griffin. An alert and ambitious rising star at the casino, JC serves as a vital host and fixer, managing the whims of high rollers while harboring her own big plans for the future.

Fred Hechinger Lands Key Role In Jason Bateman's 'The Cackling Of The Dodos'; Michael McKean Among Others Set For Netflix PicThe Roman is an hour-long drama set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city. At the center of which stands Robert “Bobby Red” Redman , president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.

Koppelman and Levien also serve as showrunners and are exec producing alongside Isaac, Martin Scorsese and Sikelia Productions, Julie Yorn and Rick Yorn for Expanded Media, Paul Schiff and Beth Schacter. JC Chandor is also exec producing and directing the first two episodes, with Kerry Orent aboard as co-EP.

Finally Home, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and has also recently been seen in Derek Cianfrance’s Chernin Entertainment Wins Race For Buzzy Rom-Com Spec Script ‘One Month Mark’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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