The Rockford Files Reboot Trailer Reveals David Boreanaz and Brandon T. Jackson
David Boreanaz stars as Jim Rockford in the new NBC reboot trailer. Brandon T. Jackson joins the cast. Premieres January 2, 2027.
David Boreanaz recently shared the first official trailer for The Rockford Files reboot during a Thanksgiving post on his Instagram account. The footage confirms the actor will reprise the iconic role of Jim Rockford, bringing the classic detective character back to television screens.
Boreanaz Returns as Classic Detective
The newly paroled private investigator Jim Rockford is portrayed as a man who served time for a crime he did not commit. Upon returning to Los Angeles, he attempts to rebuild his life by solving cases using his trademark charm and ingenuity. His efforts to regain legitimacy immediately put him at odds with local law enforcement and organized crime figures.Also readNBC Announces Mid-Season Schedule Including Rockford Files Reboot and Sunset P.I.
Brandon T. Jackson Joins the Cast
The trailer also provides the first look at Brandon T. Jackson in the role of Angel. Jackson takes over the part originally played by Stuart Margolin in the classic series. His character serves as a key partner to Rockford as they navigate the dangers of their new cases together.
Production Team and Creative Vision
Mike Daniels serves as the showrunner for the reboot, working alongside creators Stephen J. Cannell and Roy Huggins. The executive producing team includes Carl Beverly, David Hudgins, Sarah Timberman, and director Greg Mottola. David Boreanaz is also listed as a producer on the project, ensuring his involvement extends beyond acting.
NBC Schedule and Release Details
NBC has scheduled the premiere of The Rockford Files for January 2, 2027. The series is categorized under Crime, Mystery, Action & Adventure, and Drama genres. It is set to run for one season and follows Rockford as he stays one step ahead of those targeting him while solving dangerous cases in Los Angeles.
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