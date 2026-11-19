David Boreanaz reveals The Rockford Files has hit the halfway mark in filming, with the NBC premiere set for January 7 following an early NFL special on January 2.

David Boreanaz has shared a heartfelt video update confirming that filming for his new series, The Rockford Files, has reached its halfway point. The actor expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to portray the iconic character James Rockford, noting that the production team has evolved into a close-knit family during the shoot.

Gigi Garner, the daughter of the late actor James Garner, has been actively keeping the public updated on the show's progress through social media. However, Boreanaz took the personal initiative to post directly on Instagram, providing a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the production of the contemporary adaptation of the classic television show.

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NBC has finalized the broadcast schedule for the reboot, ensuring maximum visibility for the series. The premiere episode will air first on Saturday, January 2, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, immediately following the network's NFL telecast on that day.

Following this exclusive preview, the official series premiere is scheduled for Thursday, January 7, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Viewers who miss the live broadcast will have the opportunity to stream the episode the following day on Peacock, the network's associated streaming platform.

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To deepen fan engagement, a dedicated telephone hotline is now operational for supporters of the series. Callers can dial (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a personal message from David Boreanaz in character as Jim Rockford. This interactive feature allows audiences to experience the iconic voicemail element of the original show in a modern context.

Beyond the audio message, the hotline service enables subscribers to sign up for text message updates. This direct line of communication provides fans with real-time information and exclusive content related to the show's progression and upcoming episodes, bridging the gap between the cast and the audience.

The new series presents a contemporary update on the classic detective narrative, following James Rockford, played by David Boreanaz. The plot centers on a character who has recently been paroled after serving time for a crime he did not commit. Returning to his life as a private investigator, Rockford relies on his charm and wit to solve cases throughout Los Angeles.

Despite his desire for a legitimate life, his new career quickly puts him in conflict with local police forces and organized crime syndicates. This dynamic creates immediate tension and high stakes for the protagonist as he navigates the dangers of the underworld. The cast includes Boreanaz and is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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Rebooting iconic television properties requires balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling, a task Boreanaz and the production team are undertaking with deliberate focus. The emphasis on the production becoming a family suggests a collaborative environment that prioritizes actor well-being and creative synergy.

As the show prepares for its early January debut, the combination of traditional broadcast scheduling on NBC and streaming availability on Peacock aims to capture both linear and digital audiences. The detailed fan engagement strategies, including the interactive hotline, demonstrate a modern approach to maintaining viewer interest between episodes.

All eyes are now on NBC and David Boreanaz as the final preparations conclude ahead of the January premiere. The update serves as a reassuring signal to long-time fans of the original 1970s series that the new iteration is being crafted with care and respect for its legacy.

The production team has successfully navigated the middle stages of shooting the first season, ensuring the show is ready for its anticipated debut. Boreanaz emphasized his appreciation for the creative environment, which has allowed him to connect deeply with the material and his colleagues. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the highly anticipated reboot.