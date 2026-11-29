Dwayne Johnson returned to Daikin Park in Houston on November 28 for the 30th anniversary of his in-ring debut at Survivor Series, sparking retirement speculation.

Dwayne Johnson appeared before more than 40,000 fans at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston on November 28, directly dispelling widespread speculation that the 54-year-old actor and 10-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was retiring.

During his in-ring segment at Daikin Park, Johnson explicitly stated that his presence was solely to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut in 1996, rather than to make any major announcements or drop a bombshell about his future status in the company.

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Johnson reflected on that historic 1996 match where he was the sole survivor for his team in a traditional four-on-four elimination contest, declaring to the cheering crowd that Houston, Texas, and the entire WWE Universe remain his home and expressing his deep gratitude.

Although he left his sunglasses and microphone in the center of the ring after his segment, a gesture traditionally interpreted by wrestling fans as an unofficial retirement announcement, WWE commentator Michael Cole immediately intervened to tell viewers there was no way the situation could end in that manner.

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This appearance reignited the narrative tension between Johnson and Cody Rhodes, with Johnson teasing that he has not come to take Rhodes' soul because he already possesses it, referencing a conflict involving Nikki Bliss that occurred earlier during the Women's WarGames match.

The emotional weight of the evening was amplified by Johnson's personal revelations, as he shared regrets about not reconciling with his late father, wrestler Rocky Soulman Johnson, before his sudden death in 2020, a sentiment highlighted by a throwback video posted to Instagram on March 1.

Johnson, who primarily wrestled full-time from 1996 to 2003 before transitioning to Hollywood, has occasionally returned for special matches, and his latest appearance serves as a powerful reminder of his enduring legacy and connection to the wrestling community that has supported him for three decades.

While fans continue to debate the implications of his ring gear being left behind, Johnson's direct address to the audience and his comments regarding his ongoing storyline with Rhodes suggest that his chapter in WWE is not yet closed, keeping the door open for future interactions in the squared circle.