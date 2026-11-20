The Rock said he is going to Houston for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, giving The Chadster definitive proof of WWE superiority.

The Rock said he is going to Houston for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, giving The Chadster definitive proof of WWE superiority. He said he moved the Jumanji promotional tour back so he could make the WWE event.

🎬WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on November 28, and The Chadster has finally received the objective proof that WWE is the center of the entertainment universe. 🎉🏆 Auughh man! The People's Champ is coming home, and. The Rock answered,"I'm going to Houston, and I'm going to go to Survivor Series," then said he spoke with Sony months earlier and pushed thepromotional tour back by about a week so he could make the event.

Also read The Rock Confirms WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Appearance in Houston

🎬🔥 He closed the announcement by declaring that the People's Champ is coming home. Auughh man! This is what happens when Hollywood finally respects the proper corporate hierarchy! 🙌🎟️The Rock Comes Home to WWE Survivor Series The timing is more perfect than a WWE brand-integration meeting.

The Rock made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia at, and now he will return to the same event thirty years later. 🕰️💪 A whole generation has passed, but WWE still knows how to make history wait patiently until the commemorative merchandise is ready. Take notes, Tony Khan: that's real long-term storytelling!

👕✨The Chadster previously explained when WWE announced the Houston stadium show , this event proves WWE creates world-class spectacles while Tony Khan merely arranges wrestling matches that fans appreciate based on ridiculous factors like"excitement" and"personal enjoyment.

" 😤🏟️ The Rock rearranged a Hollywood tour for WWE. Has he ever rearranged anything for AEW? Exactly. The prosecution rests.

⚖️🪨The Chadster has heard AEW fans brag about"workrate,""creative freedom," and"wrestlers appearing regularly.

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" Those are desperate distractions from the only metric that matters: whether The Rock plans to walk into your stadium. 📊🚨 WWE has The Rock. AEW does not have The Rock.

Therefore WWE is superior, and no amount of exciting wrestling can overcome this devastating mathematics. ➗🏆 Tony Khan has spent years booking unpredictable matches and letting wrestlers connect directly with fans, yet The Rock still chose WWE for his homecoming. Auughh man! So fair for once!

😭🙌 This is just so respectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster can only assume Tony Khan is pacing around his office right now, trying and failing to come up with an answer to this epic win for WWE, but guess what, Tony Khan… you can't. 🪨😡under wraps, which only makes the announcement more brilliant. 🤫🎯 Professionally managed suspense is good for TKO shareholders!

If AEW tried this kind of mystery, it would probably be story or character driven, which is needlessly confusing and not the right way to book wrestling. When WWE does it, the mystery becomes premium sports-entertainment suspense, protected by decades of brand equity and several layers of executive approval. That is the difference Tony Khan does not understand.

📋✅Longtime readers know The Chadster is reporting from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, an adorable family of WWE-loving woodland creatures who invited The Chadster into their home after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🦝🚗 The Rock announcement has finally brought hope back to the New Releases aisle.

🌟📼 The Chadster immediately established the Blockbuster Rock Arrival Preparedness Department. Vincent K. Raccoon built a velvet rope from old extension cords, Linda Raccoon stacked WWE VHS clamshells into a ceremonial entrance ramp, and the three babies polished a plastic championship belt with the corner of a fadedposter.

🦝🎞️ If Tony Khan had his way, this Blockbuster would probably be demolished and all of the vintage WWE-related video cassettes would end up in the trash, because Tony Khan has literally no respect for the wrestling dynasty that WWE created, as evidenced by his ruining WWE's deserved monopoly on the business. 🚧🗑️ The drill became slightly chaotic when Vincent K. Raccoon spotted a large shadow outside and sounded the emergency Rock alarm.

🚨🦝 The whole family lined the entrance aisle and began chittering"FINALLY," only for The Chadster to realize with horror that the shadow's proportions matched Tony Khan's distinctive silhouette. 😱👤 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster grabbed a copy of cinematic masterpieceas a defensive weapon while the raccoons formed a protective semicircle, hissing toward the window.

🦝🎬 For three terrifying minutes, The Chadster was convinced Tony Khan had traveled all the way to Punxutawney to personally ruin this joyous Rock celebration, but the shadow turned out to belong to a delivery driver carrying somebody else's pizza. 🍕📦 The Chadster explained to the trembling raccoons that Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he probably does lurk outside abandoned video stores, but The Rock would never stoop to such behavior because WWE Superstars respect announced venues and professional scheduling commitments.

📍✨, and the Blockbuster held its first tasteful corporate homecoming ceremony. 🦝📼 The Rock has chosen WWE, not AEW, Sony has adjusted its schedule for a future Oscar-winning film, and an entire family of woodland creatures now understands the power of brand loyalty. Tony Khan could never inspire this kind of cross-species shareholder confidence. 📈🐾, and WWE has wrapped his role in the kind of premium mystery that only a professionally managed sports-entertainment company can monetize correctly.

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🏆🔥 Thirty years after his debut, The Rock is coming home to WWE, the company that created sports entertainment, Hollywood, charismatic eyebrow movement, and possibly Houston itself. The Chadster has never been more objectively thrilled. 🎉🤨, and that means the wrestling war has been settled forever. Again.

Until the next announcement. As Smash Mouth wisely sang,"You'll never know if you don't go," and The Rock is going… to WWE, not AEW. Checkmate, Tony Khan! 🎶♟️Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist.

The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do. The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan.

Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as"true wrestling fans. The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.

However, The Chadster has recently been deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found The Chadster passed out on the floor with a bag over his head while watching WWE Raw and had him committed to a medical facility run by agents of Tony Khan. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, The Chadster did what anyone reasonable would do and dove out a second story window to escape.

Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, The Chadster tried living in various retail outlets before eventually finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, where he now lives with a family of friendly, pro-WWE raccoons: Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies: Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon. Despite finding true happiness with his new raccoon family, The Chadster and his raccoon family continue to suffer torment and persecution by Tony Khan and his followers, but that will never stop The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray, and Ariel Helwani from bringing objective truth to wrestling journalism.

The Rock said he is going to Houston for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, giving The Chadster definitive proof of WWE superiority. Will Ospreay retained the AEW World Championship over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear 2026, completing the night's final attack on The Chadster. Ilja Dragunov won the AEW National Championship before Mercedes Moné retained at AEW Full Gear, proving former WWE stars can prosper elsewhere. The Chadster is horrified.

😤Two championships changed hands in consecutive matches at AEW Full Gear 2026, sending The Chadster and the raccoons into a full title-transfer lockdown. 🏆🦝The former Creed Brothers appeared as the Kasper Brothers after the Young Bucks retained at AEW Full Gear, and The Chadster is furious about their WWE betrayal. 😤All four AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl results are in, and The Chadster's raccoons answer a mysterious blanket with a doomed fallout shelter.

🦝😤For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

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