The Rock Hall of Fame's best surprises, from Phil Collins to Aerosmith

U2, Phil Collins and Jack Black rocked the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, even as Oasis, Iron Maiden and Sade skipped the show.

on Saturday, Nov. 14. But there was plenty of rock 'n' roll and no shortage of surprises during the star-studded night at Peacock Theater, which ended with a surprise performance byRapper Chuck D introduced the groundbreaking 1986 pairing of the two groups, calling it the "peanut-butter-and-jelly merger" that helped transform rock and hip-hop, made possible by the "genius" of Musical Excellence Award recipient Rick Rubin.

"Forty years later, we're still walking this way," said Chuck D, calling the collaboration "one of the moments that changed the tune of rock 'n' roll. ", Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. The ceremony will air Dec. 8 on ABC and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Also read Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The former Genesis frontman overcomes health issues to attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductionCollins, 75, who has battled significant health problems in recent years, attended his induction using two canes and accompanied by family members, including his children Lily Collins, Nicholas Collins and Joely Collins.

"I remember hearing those drums for the first time and being blown away," said Barker, who added that he couldn't "think of anyone more deserving" of the double honor: Collins was inducted for a second time, having previously entered the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis in 2010. Collins wiped tears from his eyes during a standing ovation from the audience, which included Vince Vaughn and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

Cynthia Erivo performed a rousing version of Collins' showpiece "In the Air Tonight" with Barker on drums. A visibly moved Collins stood without his canes to applaud.

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"There are lots of rumors about whether I'm going to tour," Collins said. "But you haven't heard the last of me, I can promise you that. "Jack Black brought his trademark bearded intensity to the induction of Iron Maiden, even though the legendary British heavy metal band was nowhere to be found. "Has there ever been a band that has rocked this hard for this long?

The answer is 'no,' " Black asked the audience with full rock gravitas.

"In fact, they're not even here tonight because they're rocking halfway around the world. "Black joined St. Vincent for a thunderous performance of Iron Maiden's 1983 classic "The Trooper," backed by an all-star heavy metal lineup featuring Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk and Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5. Black dubbed the instant supergroup "St. Ragetallica 5.

" The actor and Tenacious D rocker screamed into the microphone with such enthusiasm that even after the performance ended, Black could still be heard backstage unleashing celebratory rock screams. Leather jacket-clad Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton kicked off the show with a surprise performance, surrounded by dancers dressed as riot police who carried shields across the stage during "Silencio," from the group's new album, "Carnaval De Luz.

" The Irish rockers, inducted into the Rock Hall in 2005, then launched into their masterwork "Pride . "After an introduction by Oprah Winfrey, Usher performed a musical tribute to inductee Luther Vandross, the legendary R&B singer who died in 2005 at 54. Vandross, whose unmistakably smooth voice powered hits including "Never Too Much," "Here and Now" and "Dance With My Father," was inducted more than two decades after his death.

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Comedian Chris Rock inducted Wu-Tang Clan, praising the Staten Island hip-hop collective for its innovative influence on the genre. Current members of Wu-Tang Clan then took the stage for an electrifying performance backed by a jazz band, with a medley that included "C.R. E.A. M.," "Method Man" and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya.

"Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to Queen Latifah, the pioneering rapper, singer and actress whose career helped open doors for generations of women in hip-hop. "I'm honored to be here, because of what she has made possible not just for me but for hip-hop and women all around the world," Megan said. "Long live the Queen, my friend, my girl, Queen Latifah.

" Queen Latifah took the stage with fellow Early Influence Award recipient MC Lyte for a rousing performance of their defining "U.N. I.T. Y." and "Ruffneck.

"Gwen Stefani and No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal introduced Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. "We bow down to you guys," Kanal said. "Tonight rock 'n' roll gets a little bit more complete. What an incredible journey.

"Idol, 70, struggled to read the teleprompter through sunglasses during his acceptance speech. But he had no trouble expressing his admiration for Stevens, who joined him in receiving the honor.

"I'm so glad we're here together in the Rock Hall," Idol said. "I couldn't imagine doing this with anyone else. I love you, man. "This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: