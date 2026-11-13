The Robot Vacuum I Refuse to Part With Is on Sale Right Now

Roborock’s official Black Friday sales start next week, but some of its best vacuums are already discounted.

more expensive than ever, with many models from popular brands like Dyson and Shark starting at $1,200. But you usually don't have to pay such a high price tag for a great model—you just have to wait for a good sale.

Black Friday marks a good time to find a ton of robot and stick vacuums on sale, but you don't have to wait to score the holiday deals. (In fact, we've already spottedbrands, Roborock, has discounts live ahead of its official Black Friday sale, which kicks off November 19. Two great picks include the.

Also read Robot in your bike lane? A food delivery bot has taken to Salt Lake City’s streets.

Each is currently available for less than $700, which is a great price for getting a smart and powerful robot vacuum that doubles as a mop.launched in late summer as the newest addition to Roborock's more affordable Qrevo line, and it quickly landed itself as a pick on my guide to theretails at $800, but the best move is to wait for it to go on sale for $600, which is what it costs right now. While I've occasionally seen it drop to as low as $550, I think it's worth getting now to have the product in hand.

Overall, Roborock's vacuums are great, but I've been especially impressed by this vacuum's corner cleaning, thanks to its extendable mop arm. It won't always spot cords, but it does a better job at navigating furniture and getting underneath my cabinets than more expensive robot vacuums I've tested. If you'd rather have a roller-mop style robot vacuum, the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is another great option from Roborock's Qrevo line.

Advertisement

This one came out in January of this year, and ouris a more expensive robot vacuum than the Qrevo 2 since it comes with the brand's SpriaFlow roller-mop. The internal roller spans nearly the entire width of the vacuum and can extend to edge-clean your home. It even has a built-in scraper to move dirty water into the tank instead of rolling it back onto the floor.

If you're looking for an affordable mopping powerhouse, this is the one to choose. Plus, it's already on sale for almost as little as the Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro.. She’s been a reviewer at WIRED since 2023, and before that was a smart home updates writer at The New York Times’ Wirecutter and an associate ...