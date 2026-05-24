The Roberts Court: Pushing the US Toward Existential Conflict

The Supreme Court’s rulings on the Voting Rights Act, redistricting, and immunity for President Trump could lead to a constitutional crisis.

The Roberts Court Is Pushing the US Toward Existential Conflict By gutting the Voting Rights Act and granting President Donald Trump immunity, the Supreme Court has helped set up a fight over the future of US democracy.

By gutting Section 2 of the landmark legislation which was amended in 1982 to permit the Justice Department and private citizens to challenge election laws that have the effect of diluting minority voting power, the Supreme Court invalidated Louisiana’s 2024 congressional map that created a second majority-Black congressional district. This led to the insurrection at the Capitol. The Court’s handiwork has sparked outrage and alarm.

In addition, the Supreme Court granted President Trump immunity from criminal prosecution for his official acts in 2024. According to experts, a high-stakes battle for the future of the country is well underway.

However, it may be premature to conclude a new Civil War is upon us





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The Supreme Court The Roberts Court Donald Trump Voting Rights Act Redistricting Political Constitution Crisis

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