The Rivian R2 Is the 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year

The new all-electric R2 is an SUV that is exceptional in its breadth of talents and overall excellence.

The only thing more difficult than making a hit is making another one. Whether it’s a smash record, a blockbuster movie, or an award-winning car, it’s far from easy to produce a worthy sequel—especially in less time and without compromising quality, sophistication, or cost.

Many automakers have tried to win our coveted Of The Year awards with consecutive products over our nearly eight-decade history; few have succeeded. And no startup automaker has ever done it, especially not following a debut model. Until now. , it felt like a generational change.

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It proved EVs can do truck things, and it did them better than any of the established players. It proved Tesla wasn’t a fluke as an EV success story. It also proved the old guard was vulnerable for the first time in decades, not to one upstart but to several who competed in wildly different market segments, including the legacy automakers’ safe haven, trucks.

It proved there was space for radical innovation in the traditional pickup market after decades of slow, deliberate iteration. That the R1T doesn’t outsell the Ford F-150 today is in no way a mark against its significance. And now Rivian has done it again. You might be tempted to argue the R1S was Rivian’s second product, but it’s really a variant of the same underlying vehicle.

The R1T and R1S were developed alongside one another, share all their drivetrain, battery, suspension, and chassis hardware, and are indistinguishable inside and out from the front seats forward. , the first true test of whether the juvenile automaker could repeat its feat.

More than that, the R2 was a test of whether Rivian could make a smaller, less expensive vehicle that still looks, drives, and feels like the big ones while competing in a much more crowded and price-conscious segment. All that in far less time than the engineers and designers had to develop the R1 twins. Well, it passed the test, and it has our Golden Calipers to prove it.

“What Rivian has here is truly awesome,” digital director Erik Johnson said. “Clean, attractive, brand-affirming style, sensational driving dynamics, and enough luxury and utility to truly serve as a one-vehicle solution. ”editor emeritus Jonny Lieberman agreed.

“The R2 is something of a miracle,” he said. “This car is sort of a lights-out moment for a lot of the rest of the industry. How is a young company likeMore than any other vehicle competing for this year’s award, the R2 attempts to cover nearly every possible use case for an“This is an operational design domain masterpiece,” technical director Frank Markus said.

“Its domain seems broader than anything else here this year. Relative to most of the competition, it’s better on the proving ground handling track, off-road even with street tires, and on public roads. ”. It wanted to make a good EV, a good off-roader, a good family car, and a good car to drive.

Many of those aspirations conflict, so success was far from guaranteed, but Rivian prevailed. The R2 rides well even on its most basic suspension and exceptionally well on its optional dampers. It handles like a sport sedan on the road, even on the optional all-terrain tires. It breezes down an off-road trail without breaking a sweat, even with road-focused tires and even without the optional dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

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It does all this while offering an enormous rear seat with plenty of room for your tall friends and your little ones in rear-facing car seats, with wide-opening doors for easy access. It provides all that passenger space while still offering voluminous cargo room behind the rear seats, under the cargo floor, and in the segment’s largest frunk.

All the while, it offers the same style and comfort as the larger, more expensive R1 models and is controlled through the same world-class user interface. And it does all the above for tens of thousands of dollars less than “Its performance of intended function is to offer an R1-like SUV at a lower price to entice more customers to purchase Rivian,” guest judge and former GM chief engineer Al Oppenheiser said.

“They accomplished what they set out to do. ”In a world of software-defined vehicles continually upgraded wirelessly with over-the-air updates, getting the fundamentals right is more important than ever. A bug can be patched and a feature added with a simple download, but no amount of coding will ever truly fix bad hardware and poor tuning. Rivian got the fundamentals right, building a solid SUV and then layering software on top rather than using code to band-aid corner-cutting.

The fact it accelerates, turns, and brakes as well as it does on-road and off is a testament to its core engineering. On top of this, there’s pioneering zonal electrical architecture, which vastly reduces the amount of wiring and controllers needed while also shortening latency.

At the same time, it gives the company more control than ever over all the individual vehicle systems, allowing for more customization and fine-tuning than before, along with the ability to add entirely new and novel features at the press of a button and perform certain repairs and recall work just as easily. This electrical architecture controls, among other things, Rivian-designed and -built motors that offer as much power as they do versatility.

The basic, rear-drive model provides more than adequate power and acceleration along with impressive off-road capability. All-wheel-drive models provide more power thanEvery bit of it is controlled by an exceptionally user-friendly interface as stylish as it is original. The deep level of personalization available is matched only by how easy it is to operate.

We still don’t care for screen-controlled air vents, and we think the “halo” control wheels on the steering wheel need more work to prove their merit , yet there’s not another set of in-car screens we’d rather use. On the tip of the spear, Rivian’s Autonomy+ semi-automated hands-free driving system has evolved at record pace as it closes the gap to.

More than any non-Tesla competitor, it mimics the technology leader’s ability to be deployed anywhere at any time while providing excellent lane centering and driving behavior. Rivian promises Tesla-style point-to-point navigation soon, even before lidar-equipped models begin shipping with enhanced sensor capabilities. No other factory-installed system available in America is anywhere near as close to catching Tesla. No matter how you define value, the Rivian R2 exemplifies it.

Its collection of talents—from on-road handling to off-road capability, ride quality to cargo and passenger space, comprehensive phone app to high-end features—simply isn’t available in another, it’s not the least expensive electric SUV on the market. But value is more than raw dollars and cents. The base R2 doesn’t feel decontented or stripped down in the way some of its competitors’ base models do.

It still looks, feels, and drives like a Rivian. The list of features you give up is surprisingly small, and adding back the larger battery for more range and all-wheel drive for bad weather and off-roading drops you right back at the average new vehicle transaction price. Not just well-equipped, the R2’s materials and build quality look and feel nearly as good as the far more expensive R1’s.

Even the base model, which trades wood trim for cloth, feels like a premium car, not a mainstream one. Beyond what you can touch, there’s a feeling of solidity most cars in this price range don’t have as the R2 goes down the road and over bumps. Even fully loaded, a top-spec R2 Performance offers a greater combination of hardware, software, and all-around capability than anything else at its sub-$65,000 price.

From the roll-down rear window to the matrix LED headlights to Autonomy+ and Rally mode, no other single vehicle, gas or electric, does what a top-spec R2 can, and certainly not for the same money. A substantial extra cost, we appreciate Autonomy+ being offered as either an up-front payment or a subscription, both of which are considerably cheaper thanto date.

We further recognize Rivian’s decision not to disable lane centering when the buyer hasn’t purchased or subscribed to Autonomy+, as Tesla has done with cars not subscribed to FSD. We rank the phone app among the best in the industry, and a forthcoming virtual assistant has impressed us in advance testing.

Although Rivian still refuses to offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, its proprietary solutions for audio streaming, calling, and messaging continue to advance to the point we almost don’t miss phone mirroring. Almost. At the time of our evaluation, the R2 had not yet been tested by either the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety . With official ratings unavailable, we relied on what we do know.

For starters, the R2 comes standard with a comprehensive package of active and passive driver aids and safety systems. Powering them are a bevy of cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, with lidar to be added in the near future. The optional matrix LED headlights, which dim only in the exact area occupied by another vehicle, solve the issue of nighttime visibility without blinding other drivers, thereby making everyone safer.

As noted, even with today’s hardware, Rivian’s optional Autonomy+ semi-automated driving system ranks among the best in the world. The company promises to continually enhance its capabilities with free over-the-air software updates, and its history with the R1s suggests this is not a hollow promise. Similarly, Rivian has demonstrated a commitment to crash safety in the past, achieving an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating on the larger R1S, the highest possible score.

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The R2 is on a new platform and therefore not guaranteed to perform as well, but Rivian has the engineering know-how to garner top safety awards, and we expect the R2 will test well. We won’t insult your intelligence by suggesting the R2 is in any way a styling departure for Rivian.

Only with an R2 and R1 parked next to each other can you spot the differences in anything but size, the most apparent being a slightly raked roofline, a lower character line on the doors, an asymmetric C-pillar, and upturned tips at the ends of the light bars. The changes are, as you can plainly see, so subtle as to be not worth belaboring here. Rather, we’ll explain why this wasn’t a deal breaker for our judging panel.

For one thing, Rivians are very attractive vehicles with excellent proportions, clean surfaces, restrained detailing, and tight lines. For another, it was no small feat for Rivian designers to so successfully scale the design down to a significantly smaller vehicle on an entirely new platform with different proportions. As a nascent automaker, Rivian is also constrained by the Porsche Problem, in which every 911 must look like an old 911 but somehow also look new.

Rivian is not a household name among average new car buyers and must establish a very clear brand identity for all its products. Hyundai can make every model look different from every other because it’s been around for decades; Rivian needs everyone driving down the road to know exactly what’s coming the other way if it’s to succeed in the marketplace.

“It’s a very iconic car in terms of design and proportion, even though this design is already known for a long time,” guest judge and former Mercedes-Benz head of design Gorden Wagener said. “Same with the front and rear graphics. So it is not new, but in its simplicity, it’s timeless. ” Given these realities, we choose to recognize good design.

Sometimes, advancement is knowing when to pick up the pencil, and sometimes it’s knowing that all the advancement in the world doesn’t matter if no one knows what it is. In laboratory testing, the R2 Performance all-wheel-drive’s 2.94–3.13 miles per kilowatt-hour are competitive with the class leaders and substantial improvements over the R1 models. , but we consider them in light of the vehicle’s intended function.

This is more of a traditional SUV than any EV in its class; it’s boxy and blunt and riding high on 9.6 inches of ground clearance, all of which are bad for range and efficiency. Rivian could’ve dropped it to the ground like most EV SUVs and improved those metrics, but only at the cost of nearly all its standout off-road capability, defeating the brand’s entire ethos.

In a competitive field that includes wagonlike electric SUVs with greater range and boxy ones with similar off-road capability and none that does both, the R2’s ability to balance competing priorities and return average results can be considered something of an engineering achievement.award winner would stand head and shoulders above the competition in all six of our key criteria. Such a winner is rare, and more often the victor is either strong but not perfect in every category or so successful in most categories it offsets weaker performance in one or two others.

In these cases, we lean on our decades of collective professional experience as automotive journalists and our guest judges’ decades of collective experience in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and marketing cars. The Rivian R2 is more than the sum of its scores. Its breadth of capability and competency overshadow categories where it isn’t perfect. The comprehensive experience it offers drivers—be they looking for adventure, luxury, performance, or technology—is unmatched in its field.

The compromises it makes in any one area are more than made up for by the proficiencies they afford in another.

“The Rivian R2 represents the best of American innovation today,” buyer’s guide director Zach Gale said. “It gets far more right than wrong, bridging the gap between mainstream and luxury. ” To develop a car is to make an art of compromises, millions of individual decisions balancing and trading costs against the desired outcomes. Done correctly here, every compromise and every trade feels absolutely worthwhile.

The Rivian R2 is the best expression of this truism we’ve yet encountered. Were you one of those kids who taught themselves to identify cars at night by their headlights and taillights? I was. I was also one of those kids with a huge box of Hot Wheels and impressive collection of home-made Lego hot rods.

I asked my parents for a Power Wheels Porsche 911 for Christmas for years, though the best I got was a pedal-powered tractor. I drove the wheels off it. I used to tell my friends I’d own a “slug bug” one day. When I was 15, my dad told me he would get me a car on the condition that I had to maintain it.

He came back with a rough-around-the-edges 1967 Volkswagen Beetle he’d picked up for something like $600. I drove the wheels off that thing, too, even though it was only slightly faster than the tractor. When I got tired of chasing electrical gremlins , I thought I’d move on to something more sensible.

I bought a 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT and got my first speeding ticket in that car during the test drive. Not my first-ever ticket, mind you. That came behind the wheel of a Geo Metro hatchback I delivered pizza in during high school. I never planned to have this job.

I was actually an aerospace engineering major in college, but calculus and I had a bad breakup. Considering how much better my English grades were than my calculus grades, I decided to stick to my strengths and write instead. When I made the switch, people kept asking me what I wanted to do with my life. I told them I’d like to write for a car magazine someday, not expecting it to actually happen.

I figured I’d be in newspapers, maybe a magazine if I was lucky. Then this happened, which was slightly awkward because I grew up reading Car & Driver, but convenient since I don’t live in Michigan. Now I just try to make it through the day without adding any more names to the list of people who want to kill me and take my job.