Utah agencies want to get ahead of potential carbon monoxide problems this winter with a reminder about the the dangers of carbon monoxide, and how to avoid them.

As winter returns to Utah, so do more chances for carbon monoxide poisoning. That's why several agencies are reminding people of the best practices for avoiding what is sometimes called "the silent killer.

" SALT LAKE CITY — Because of the lower temperatures settling over Utah this week, multiple state agencies came together to warn about the potential danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.and Unified Fire Authority want to get ahead of the potential dangers that can increase as more people are staying indoors. Carbon monoxide heaters are sometimes used in homes throughout Utah during the winter. Another potential source of carbon monoxide poisoning is a vehicle idling in an enclosed space.

Also read Utah Jazz's Playoff Odds Take Substantial Hit After 1-13 Start

The harmful gas can build up in enclosed or semi-enclosed spaces that are not ventilated properly, the agencies report. Breathing excessive amounts of carbon monoxide can lead to a lack of oxygen in the body and cause death. The agencies suggest performing annual maintenance on fuel-burning appliances, clearing out vents in a home and installing carbon monoxide detectors throughout the house to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Advertisement

Cache Valley students wear blue to honor classmates killed in carbon monoxide tragedyDemocrat Hakeem Jeffries is nominated to become House speaker, a historic first