The Rising Threat of API Attacks: Are Organizations Prepared?

Cybersecurity experts warn of a surge in attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs), the backbone of modern software development. Despite the critical role APIs play in digital transformation, organizations struggle to maintain adequate visibility and security measures, leaving them vulnerable to costly breaches.

Organizations are witnessing a surge in cybersecurity attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs). APIs, the crucial mechanisms enabling software components to communicate and exchange data, are increasingly under threat. While APIs are fundamental to modern software development , fueling digital transformation by facilitating inter-application communication, their widespread usage has expanded the attack surface, making them a prime target for cybercriminals.

\The research, based on a survey of over 1,200 IT and cybersecurity leaders in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, revealed a concerning trend: despite the rise in API attacks, visibility into API risks that could expose vulnerabilities is declining. The average cost to remediate API incidents in the U.S. was a staggering $591,400, with financial services sectors experiencing even higher losses, averaging $832,800. \Experts highlight several factors contributing to this vulnerability. The proliferation of APIs, coupled with the rapid growth of AI-powered applications, creates a complex landscape where tracking and securing every interface becomes increasingly challenging. Accidental leakage of credentials, often due to hard-coding API keys into code, further exacerbates the risk. A compromised API key can grant attackers rapid access to sensitive data and systems, causing significant damage. The increasing sophistication of API attacks necessitates a proactive approach to security. Organizations must prioritize the following: establishing a comprehensive inventory of all APIs in use, implementing strong authentication and authorization mechanisms, regularly monitoring API traffic for suspicious activity, and adopting a culture of security awareness among developers and IT personnel





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

API Security Cybersecurity Software Development Digital Transformation Cybercrime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Sea Levels Pose Growing Threat to Western WashingtonClimate experts warn of the dangers of rising sea levels in Western Washington, particularly to coastal communities and infrastructure. The article discusses the potential for increased erosion and flooding, the impact on local economies, and the need for homeowners to consider these risks when purchasing waterfront property.

Read more »

The Rising Threat of Credit Card Fraud: Protection Strategies and Prevention TipsThis article delves into the alarming increase in credit card fraud, highlighting its prevalence and the various methods used by fraudsters. It discusses the impact of data breaches, phishing scams, and other vulnerabilities, emphasizing the importance of identity theft protection. The article provides a comprehensive guide to safeguarding oneself from becoming a victim of credit card fraud.

Read more »

MLB The Show 25 Unveils Historic Triple-Threat Cover Featuring Rising StarsSony Interactive Entertainment announces MLB The Show 25, featuring a groundbreaking triple-cover athlete lineup of Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz. The game is set to release on March 18, 2025.

Read more »

MLB The Show 25 Unveils Cover Featuring Triple Threat of Rising StarsSony has announced the cover for MLB The Show 25, highlighting the talents of Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz. This marks the first time the game features three athletes on one cover, reflecting the exciting future of baseball.

Read more »

Space Debris Threat to Air Travel: Rising Risk Requires Urgent ActionA new study warns that the increasing amount of space debris re-entering Earth's atmosphere poses a growing threat to aircraft. While the probability of collision remains low, the consequences could be catastrophic. The study calls for mandatory controlled reentries for all rocket missions to mitigate this risk.

Read more »

Data Access ToolsData Access Tools include APIs and search and query forms.

Read more »