The Rise of #WagTok: How England's WAGs Are Building Empires Beyond the Pitch

A new generation of footballers' partners, dubbed #WagTok, is reshaping fame by leveraging social media to showcase luxury lifestyles, fashion, and family life during the 2026 World Cup. From Megan Pickford's viral shopping sprees to Ellie Watkins' influencer business and Tolami Benson's fashion-world appeal, these women are creating a powerful digital phenomenon that rivals the on-field action.

The phenomenon of footballers' partners has evolved dramatically from the paparazzi-focused era of Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney to a new digital powerhouse known as #WagTok.

As England's stars compete in the 2026 World Cup, their wives and girlfriends are generating massive online engagement, documenting everything from private jet travel and luxury shopping to family life and matchday preparations across TikTok and Instagram. Some monetize their content through affiliate links, others secure fashion campaigns and magazine covers, while a few deliberately avoid social media.

Together, they have created a unique online niche where football, fashion, luxury lifestyles, and family content intersect, becoming one of the tournament's most talked-about off-field stories. Among the standout figures is Megan Pickford, wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. She has built an Instagram following of over 140,000 and a strong TikTok presence by blending high-end fashion with family moments.

Her viral videos include a champagne-fueled private shopping trip to Selfridges where she hunted for matchday outfits, carefully curating a blue, red, and white theme to match her husband's England shirt. The video, set to Madonna's "Material Girl," highlighted designer hauls from Celine, Chanel, and luxury handbags-even measuring bags to comply with stadium size rules. Beyond luxury, she shares snippets of life with their three children and playful golf course outings, jokingly embracing the "golf WAG" label.

Another prominent figure, Ellie Watkins, wife of England striker Ollie Watkins, exemplifies the commercial side of WagTok. She has turned her social media into a business, mixing fashion, motherhood, and lifestyle influencing. During the tournament, she documented their family's trip to Miami in real time, sharing outfit videos, hotel updates, and preparations for her children's arrival. She uses affiliate platforms like LikeToKnowIt to earn commissions on featured items.

Her influence grew after a Vogue-featured wedding to Watkins last year, establishing them as a new power couple. A former interior designer, Ellie now focuses full-time on her digital brand, showing how WagTok can be a sustainable career path. Tolami Benson, fiancée of England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, represents the fashion world's embrace of WagTok. Despite a lower profile than traditional influencers, she has become one of the most recognizable partners in the national team setup, attracting high-fashion attention.

Her style-centric content and natural association with luxury brands have made her a favorite among fashion editors and marketers, illustrating how some WAGs leverage their relationships into industry credibility without overtly selling to followers. Meanwhile, the broader #WagTok community continues to thrive, with each participant shaping a multifaceted narrative that blends personal brand building, fan interaction, and the global spotlight of major tournaments





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