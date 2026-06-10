The Rise of the 'Single, Child-Free, and Friend-Free' Lifestyle

A growing number of women are embracing a lifestyle of solitude, rejecting the idea that being alone is lonely and instead embracing self-sovereignty. Social media platforms like TikTok are filled with women proudly showcasing their status as lonely, single individuals, with no friends or social plans, but a solid sleep pattern and skincare routine. Experts say this trend is a rejection of hustle culture and social obligation, and a move towards content that celebrates boundaries, inner peace and intentional living.

If you're pining after an available partner and a booked-up calendar with a great circle of friends, your lifestyle risks falling out of fashion. At least that's the perspective of a growing number of women who shun social interaction in favour of a 'single, child-free, and friend-free' lifestyle.

While it was all the rage to go out on a work night and turn up bleary-eyed the next day, have sleepovers with your gal pals, or serial date in the quest of finding Mr Right - now it's the converse. While the connotations of the other L word were once unattractive, now it's embraced and even longed for.

Social media has become inundated with women proudly showcasing their status as lonely, single individuals, with no friends or social plans, but a solid sleep pattern and skincare routine. An influencer, Ella Glows, explained why she enjoys being lonely in a clip that's gained over 300 thousand likes. I used to think I liked being alone because I enjoyed my own company, she wrote. But now I'm not so sure.

I've realised I like being alone because that's when I don't have to worry about everything I say and do, how I'm being perceived or whether the other person is having a good time. It's easier to be on my own because I finally get to relax. And I don't have to please anyone but myself. Another is Lana, who lives in Toronto and makes social media content for the girls who are alone but not lonely.

Revealing that you like being lonely is a growing trend online, with hundreds of TikTok users, including UK-based Ella Glows, pictured, revealing their reasons as to why Her content, under @lanaisaaa, shows typical evenings as a 'childfree and single girl who has no friends and lives alone', which, on Friday, includes having a frozen pizza while watching YouTube in her 'silent and clean apartment'. And Lana isn't alone.

Comments that flooded her post included: Literally all you need is a cat. Perfection. Even watching the video was calming. I know, sometimes living alone will make you shed a quiet tear, but the majority of the time, it is absolute serenity.

A large group of friends is so overrated. It exhausts me mentally to nurture friendships. Your life is something to envy. According to branding and culture expert Chad Teixeira, the trend lies in the fact that being alone is no longer associated with loneliness, but self-sovereignty.

What we're seeing on TikTok is the rebrand of solitude, Teixeira previously told the Daily Mail, continuing: Previous generations often framed being single, child-free or spending Friday nights alone as something to justify or explain. Today, it's positioned as intentional lifestyle design. Platforms like TikTok reward narrative control; so women are reclaiming opt-outs (from dating, drinking, motherhood, constant socialising) and presenting them as status choices rather than deficits.

Over in London, single cleaning influencer Daf, 26, who goes by @homewithdaf, has benefitted from the phenomenon, becoming a sensation on TikTok by sharing insights into her everyday solo life, which often involves cleaning, trips to the supermarket and cooking. Revealing that you have no friends has become a growing trend online, with hundreds of TikTok users, including UK-based Amy Mulligan, pictured, revealing their reasons as to why TikTok user @athomewithdaf, pictured, has racked up thousands of followers by sharing content of her evenings as a childfree 26-year-old with no friends @lanaisaaa alone, NOT lonely.

Despite sharing insights into seemingly mundane tasks, Daf's content has led her to secure over 170 thousand followers. Meanwhile, UK-based Amy Mulligan danced in a TikTok explaining why she doesn't have friends, with her reasons including: People get on my nerves and I never want to go out. Teixeira explained: In a world shaped by burnout, economic pressure and emotional overexposure, privacy and stillness have become aspirational.

Being friend-free for the night or choosing not to date isn't loneliness, it's sovereignty. This also leans neatly with the rise of sobriety, the clean girl aesthetic and wellness minimalism. Social currency has shifted from excess to restraint: fewer plans, fewer vices. Indeed, alcohol consumption in Britain has plunged 10 per cent since the millennium, with figures from the World Health Organisation showing rates have dipped among all age groups.

The expert continued: Where earlier eras glamourised chaos and constant connection, this generation is signalling self-control, discernment and nervous-system regulation. Posting a quiet night in is performative, yes, but it's also a rejection of hustle culture and social obligation. For brands and people, this marks a move towards content that celebrates boundaries, inner peace and intentional living.





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Single Child-Free Friend-Free Solitude Self-Sovereignty Intentional Living Wellness Minimalism

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